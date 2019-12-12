My friend Barrett Owen, senior pastor at First Baptist, tells the story of the 45rpm single record, if you are young enough to remember it — although vinyl records appear to be making a comeback in our day and time.
The A-side has a hit single recording on it, the one you hear on the radio all the time, the one you sing in your car or play as one of your favorite songs from your favorite band. The B-side usually has a recording that the recording artist is often allowed to choose that you may not often hear. It’s often chosen by the artist to tell story s/he wants you to hear, or to know more about her/him.
You can hear Barrett Owen’s full reflection on the First Baptist Facebook page; it’s a great reflection on this time of year. What I know is that the “a” side of December is everything we’re about this time of year, the stuff that I know I enjoy just like everyone else: putting the tree up, the decorations, the special treats, the gatherings, the concerts and music, the gatherings with friends and family, the hustle and bustle, classic TV specials and movies, you know what I’m talking about.
It’s 93.1FM on the radio in the car, all Christmas all the time. It’s even the manger scene, organizing all the characters of the Christmas story in just the right way, and the family traditions represented in that manger scene that’s a part of the decorating we do in our homes.
In these days before Christmas, the Church celebrates the Season of Advent. The next time you are driving on South Wayne Avenue, near the Waynesboro Library and YMCA, look for a large Advent Wreath at 500 S. Wayne, which is where Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church is.
If you are familiar with an Advent wreath, you know that in the weeks before Christmas, one additional candle is lighted each week as a means of showing us that Jesus Christ is coming into the world, not only as a baby in a manger long ago, but lighting the night of our present day.
And in the worship services of Advent leading up to Christmas Eve, we hear the B-side of the season: they are the songs and stories that God wants us to hear on the way to rejoicing at the entrance of the manger. One of the “songwriters” we hear from is John the Baptist. His song is very different from the A-side, although in a very real way it’s simply the “flip side” of the hit. What he says about Jesus is simply, that God’s kingdom is here. Here and now. And it is something to get ready for.
You know, one thing about music is that it can just become a part of our identity. If you’ve ever had a favorite music group, any big hit of theirs can set your foot to tapping. But often it’s the “deep cuts” you listened to from their whole album that take you to a deeper place, a place where you look more deeply at life, where you discover the things that really matter.
Matthew’s gospel (chapter 3) tells the story of John the Baptist preaching and baptizing in the Jordan, and there’s something said that’s almost easy to miss: everyone went out to see him. Why would that be? Honestly, John called out for the people to change direction in their lives. He talked about not just cruising through life with what people already thought and believed. He talked about harvest time, and the difference between the good harvest, and the leftover stalks and stems. Between simple washing to be clean, and refining to make pure.
These are not A-side lyrics! They are the B-side of what God wants the world to hear.
The Mary of the manger sitting or kneeling next to baby Jesus asleep on the hay is the Mary who sang a wild B-side song (which we call the Magnificat) about everything changing in this world with Jesus present in it: the strong and arrogant scattered in their own schemes, the lowly lifted up, the rich sent away empty, the hungry filled with good things. (Luke 1:46-55).
Maybe the people who visited John recognized that the “big hits” of their time didn’t explain the world in a way that gave hope. Maybe everything that the people heard from the leaders in Jerusalem and the leaders in Rome didn’t answer their questions and didn’t square with their concerns about life, or the problems of the world around them. Maybe the people recognized that the same old answers; or the same old arguments, or the same old drawing of sides, one against another, weren’t the answer.
Enjoy the A-side of this time of year. The holidays are still a hit. Such traditions can help bring joy to this time of year. And yet don’t forget the B-side, and the fact that “all of Jerusalem and Judea” waited to hear the flip side.
There’s something to be found there that the world cannot give us: Jesus, not just the baby in a manger, but the one whose song gives us a new perspective to see and hear the world through God’s eyes and ears.
