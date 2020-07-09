Over the past few weeks, there have been a number of people who have grieved that our 2020 high school graduates didn’t have the experience of the usual events or rituals of graduation: the prom, the baccalaureate, the high school graduation ceremony at the high school.
We know such rituals are important. They mark time, they offer us a moment to recognize a threshold, a doorway, if you will, through which we are passing.
The threshold of a doorway usually is a thin strip of wood or metal over which you pass to go through one space to another. That’s actually what the ancient Old English word or origin means, a translation of the Latin word limen, that you are passing through a “thin space,” in which you move forward and transition from one space to another; from where you were, to where you are going.
Maybe you remember when you graduated from high school. In one way it was very exciting to be “done” with school, and moving forward. But suddenly, along with a new job and earning some money and maybe moving out of the house; or joining the military, and heading off to a new place and new training; or heading to college, and new places, new people, new learning — there is a transition. Things will not be the same. In one way you can come back to your home, to family, to friends, but in another way you can’t go back. You are crossing a threshold.
There’s a word you may have heard more lately, liminal. It refers to the “thin space” in time that happens when things are changing, when we are heading in a new direction, but still in that transitional time.
God’s Word shares stories of many times when God’s people find themselves in a “thin space,” a threshold. After 400 years, they found themselves free from bondage in Egypt, and came to Mt. Sinai, when God declares that he has brought them on eagle’s wings to himself, and declares “now therefore, you shall be my treasured possession ... a holy nation” which meant that things would not be the same for them (Exodus 19).
In another 400 years, they found themselves on the threshold of becoming a nation with a king. After about 400 more years, they found themselves exiled from the land that God promised them, and in a foreign land. They were at another threshold, a thin space, where the prophets promised them that God would not abandon them, and instead give them a new covenant, a new heart and knowledge of God (Jeremiah 31). They were given a promise from God that God’s Word would never come away empty, but do what God purposed, returning God’s people to what God had created for them, and to God’s very self (Isaiah 55).
Another 500 years, and Jesus was born, raised, crucified and risen. His disciples were sent out to share the gospel, they found themselves on a threshold (Luke 24, Acts 1) when Jesus ascended into heaven. And they discovered a Holy Spirit who pushed them through the “thin space” to reach out not only to themselves and their own people but to the Gentiles, the ones whom for a thousand years they were taught were “unclean,” but now were called “sisters and brothers.” (Acts 6-11)
In these liminal times of the Bible, one can read the struggle God’s people had: At Mt. Sinai and in the wilderness, they cry out that they miss “the cucumbers, the leeks, the meat” they had in Egypt — forgetting they had been captives and wanting to go back! — and they “rose up to play” and made new gods for themselves, rather than recognize the powerful place God was leading them. In exile, they struggled with this new direction God was leading them which showed them how God was working in this world in ways that they had never even considered God was doing. And as a new Church guided by the Spirit, after deciding to welcome the Gentile openly into the Church, others came behind and demanded additional conditions for Gentiles, “going back to the old ways,” to become a part of God’s people.
We are in a thin space, a threshold. Four months of coronavirus has revealed we are in a different place. Whenever those in our nation decide they can go back to the way things were, hospitals fill up and we quickly recognize that they cannot. In the last two months, the deaths of unarmed blacks, the protests, the stories we have been told reveal a threshold moment, a “thin space” that may move us beyond the “400 year space” our nation has occupied — from the arrival of slaves in Virginia in 1619, to the day where God is bringing us to a new thing, both in the Church, and in this world. Although there are many voices rising up to invite us back to an older time, like the threshold of a high school graduation, we are at a time that we find we cannot go back to what was before. We know that in the next steps of life — as the Church, and as citizens of this nation — things will not be the same, because the Risen Christ is standing at the door (Revelation 3:20).
Christian writer Richard Rohr says that in liminal (thin) spaces like the one we’re in, “those things which make ‘me’ me are brought into question.” The Bible has a word for this: repentance. Far more than saying “I’m sorry,” it means to change direction, to go through a door we haven’t gone through before into a new space we’re passing into, where the stuff we’ve carried with us, which has meant something to us in the past, will no longer fit.
It’s a “graduation” of sorts; trusting God to lead me where God wants me to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.