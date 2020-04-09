Now many weeks into the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States and our Commonwealth, there’s a word that we’ve all heard being used many times —essential.
A brief look into Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Orders 53 and 55 give us an official definition of what is considered essential these days. The documents are bathed in the word essential, and what its use reveals is fascinating, difficult, and surprising.
We are to stay apart. It’s obvious, we’re living it, but for these times, it is essential to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus so that our medical facilities are not overwhelmed. And yet it clashes with other things we consider essential — I know a woman who has not been able to see her husband in a nursing care facility for weeks. He’s in hospice, he is dying; ask her what essential means to her.
There are essential businesses. Many do not surprise: we need food from the grocery store, people need prescriptions, there is a need to get around, so cars and trucks, and gas stations make sense.
Other things bring a smile, or maybe they reveal something about ourselves: beer, wine and liquor stores are essential. What does it mean that sales of these beverages are up 200% or more in these last few weeks? Golf courses are considered essential, fitting into the category of outdoor exercise permitted in the orders. It may be an eye-roll for some, and knowing some ardent golfers, others might make their last stand there!
Electronics retailers are considered essential. A late night comedian joked the other day that if the internet went down and he had the choice between food or the ability to get back onto his I-pad and Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, he didn’t know which he would choose.
What is essential? Most of us are looking, searching, hoping for the end date of this time of coronavirus, physical separation, and disruption of life that we are experiencing. There are legitimate concerns about jobs, the economy, what this massive disruption will mean for our daily lives far beyond June 10, or whatever date is assigned for when the executive orders of the Commonwealth will end. And yet in the midst of this disruption is the time to ask ourselves what is essential, when the fact that we are disrupted causes us to look at things differently, and to dothings differently than we normally would.
Rev. Barrett Owen’s column last week chronicled the way many in our community have come together — in a time of separation! — and now school districts feed thousands, folks like the YMCA, United Way, WARM, women’s shelter, social services, Boys and Girls Club, local churches, etc., have made sure that goods and services remain available to those in need. Because it is essential.
I have witnessed in my own neighborhood amazing ways that people are caring for each other, reaching out, sharing gardening tips, mowers, tools —properly sanitized and at a social distance, of course — picking up groceries, lending expertise, checking in across the fence. Children reaching out to senior adults by phone, by card and drawing. Senior adults reaching out to children, connecting across the generations. Essential things; things, as one neighbor mentioned to me, we could have done more of in the past.
This week is a Holy Week for Christians and Jews; for us, it is an essential week. In the Passover story, the story of Exodus reveals how essential God is to free God’s people from slavery to Egypt, which represents all those things that we often consider essential — political power, military might, prestige, wealth and riches, control of the market, artistic excellence, knowledge, athletic skill and prowess, doing what I want to do when I want.
But Israel recognizes that the One who Is – I Am Who I Am – is essential to their lives. The One who speaks of loving God with one’s whole self, and as a result, loving neighbor as one’s self; Who speaks later through the prophet Micah of doing justice, loving kindness, and walking humbly with our God as essential for daily life.
And in Jesus Christ, we follow the One who emptied himself of God’s power, and took on human form, and humbled himself in obedience, even to death on the cross. Exercising perfect love for the whole world, so that the world would learn what is Essential; to believe that God blesses us to be a blessing, and that through dying to one’s self (taking up the Cross!), we learn what life is really all about. What is Essential.
This year, we are doing Holy Week and Easter apart. We have struggled with what we have named as essential — gathering to worship, to share in Holy Communion — and not being able to do those things. Because it is essential at this time to be apart.
One of my colleagues this past week — during a Zoom meeting, where we meet on computer and can see all the attendees “Brady Bunch-style” in boxes on the screen — said that he was learning the Biblical notion of Wilderness —the places where God’s people find themselves fasting and going without in order to learn or remember what is essential — what is truly important.
Think of it, perhaps, as God’s executive order for us in these times.
