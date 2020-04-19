In all the disaster response movies and books I read as a kid society collapsed, the streets were overrun with scary people with machine guns, and every man was out for himself. Luckily in real life that’s not always how it happens.
In the book “A Paradise Built in Hell,” the author Rebecca Solnit goes through several different disasters from Katrina to the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in San Francisco. The striking thing about each of these disasters was how people banded together and took care of each other. People set up neighborhood soup kitchens in the park, watched each other’s kids and generally offered all they had to each other.
In one particularly striking story, an older lady set up a kitchen in the middle of Delores Park. People foraged supplies for the kitchen from stoves to fuel to food, and she just gave out food to anyone who showed up until official support got its act together.
You can see the same thing unfolding here now. It’s not as obvious as the support is happening online instead of in the middle of the streets and in the parks, but it’s very much happening. There are more than 6,000 people on the “Mutual Aid Infrastructure — Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro” Facebook group sharing ideas, making each other masks and generally figuring out how to be stronger together. These are our neighbors giving freely and generously to help our community survive. If you can help, volunteer. If you need help, ask.
Support Cville has an entire list of support that’s sprung up in Charlottesville almost overnight. People are getting groceries for each other and picking up prescriptions for those who can’t leave their house. People are collecting medical and cleaning supplies and getting them to hospitals that need them. There’s even a crafting community that’s spun up making homemade masks for those who need them.
There’s so much more than just those two sites, though. Old friends are reconnecting, people are checking in on family members and neighbors. Everyone’s figuring out how to help each other. Even something seemingly as simple as staying home is an act of service.
For many in our community — low-income workers who do not have the luxury of working from home, those in healthcare and service industries, the undocumented and the homeless — the ability to self-quarantine is not an option. Help keep them safe by staying home whenever possible. If you are unable to keep the entire family at home, nominate one person to run all essential errands to limit interactions your household has with the public.
My hope is that the current crisis will help us overcome our differences and support of programs and institutions that promote the common good, such as Medicare and Medicaid, the public health service, public education and public safety. Let’s work together to support new endeavors that enrich the lives of all Americans such as universal health care, tax supported higher education, paid sick and family leave, raising the minimum wage, environmental programs to reduce climate change, and financial assistance for child and elder care.
It’s like the classic Mr. Rogers quote, “When I was a boy and would see scary things on the news, my mother would say to me ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” That’s what’s happening now. It takes asking for help and offering what you have to offer even if it’s just a sympathetic ear.
This moral altruism, the spirit of “we are all in this together” is an opportunity to build a solid, caring community of all our many different neighbors and carry this forward after COVID-19 has passed. This is our chance to come together, take care of each other and build the Waynesboro we want to be.
Let’s be strong. Let’s be kind. Let’s help. What does that look like for you?
