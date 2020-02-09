A friend of mine told me that, as an undergraduate, he took a course in multicultural history and for his class research paper he wrote about anti-Catholic bigotry. Most of his classmates wrote about slavery or the treatment of native Americans, but he was fascinated by this little known chapter of American history.
Up until the early 1500s, Catholicism was the only form of Christianity. But in 1517 Martin Luther challenged the Catholic Church and Protestantism as an alternative approach to Christianity was born. Following the Protestant Reformation, Europe was engulfed in religious wars for nearly three centuries. The early colonist took their prejudices with them when they settled the New World. These biases were so strong, that in 1642, just a few decades after Jamestown was settled, Virginia passed a law banning the immigration of Catholics.
Even when Catholics were allowed to immigrate, animosity toward them held them down economically and politically. For example, in some states, Catholics weren’t allowed to vote. According to the Wikipedia:
“Anti-Catholicism reached a peak in the mid-nineteenth century when Protestant leaders became alarmed by the heavy influx of Catholic immigrants from Ireland and Germany. The resulting ‘nativist’ movement, which achieved prominence in the 1840s, was whipped into a frenzy of anti-Catholicism that led to mob violence, the burning of Catholic property, and the killing of Catholics. This violence was fed by claims that Catholics were destroying the culture of the United States. Irish Catholic immigrants were blamed for spreading violence and drunkenness.”
This should hit home to many residents, as the Shenandoah Valley was settled by many German Catholics, who migrated to the Valley to escape anti-Catholic violence.
“Unlike the earlier and desirable immigrants, who have helped the republic retain its present greatness, these hinder its development. They are discharged convicts, paupers, lunatics, imbeciles, peoples suffering from loathsome and contagious diseases, incapables, illiterates, defectives, contract laborers, who are smuggled hither to work for reduced wages, and crowd out our native working men and women. Our jails and prisons are crowded with these aliens.”
No, President Donald Trump didn’t say this. Nor did Stephen Bannon, Stephen Miller, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson or Laura Ingram. These word were written in 1897 by Mary Livermore, a progressive for her time, abolitionist and advocate for women’s rights. Her outrage was leveled at the influx of white European immigrants who were flooding into the U.S., such as Trump’s ancestors, who came from Germany (father’s side of the family) and Scotland (mother’s side).
It’s a reminder that each generation of immigrants is viewed with suspicion and animosity by current residents, who are, after all, the grand, great grand, or great, great grand children of immigrants. And it’s a reminder that each generation of immigrants assimilates and become contributing citizens.
I was watching a video of a young man climbing over one of the new, 20-foot high wall sections being constructed on our southern border. The grin on his face said it all: you can’t build a wall high enough to keep us out if we want in. It should be a reminder to us all that there are other, better ways to address the immigration problem.
The first thing we can do is pass DACA legislation to provide full citizenship to young people brought into this country when their parents arrived as undocumented workers. They’ve grown up in the U.S. and know very little about the culture of their parents’ native country. For most of these young people English is their primary language. They’ve attended American schools, have gone on to serve in the U.S. military, have obtained college degrees, and some have become professionals such as doctors, scientists and engineers. Rather than deport them, as Trump and the Republican Party would like to do, we should celebrate their assimilation and provide them with a fast track to citizenship.
Most undocumented workers keep a low profile. Unlike Trump’s description, they are less likely to commit a crime, because that would get them picked up by ICE and deported. In contrast, members of alt-right white racist groups, who tend to be Trump’s staunchest supporters, have higher rates of illegal drug use, partner abuse and violent crimes involving the use of a gun. Why don’t we hear him denounce them and call for their deportation?
The Trump administration’s response to the surge of people trying to get into our country is not working. Rather than building a wall, the U.S. could be a good neighbor and could use that money to provide economic aid to Central American countries. Aid that could be used in ways that would reduce the need for people to seek safety and economic security here. It’s a win-win solution, which, I guess, is why Republicans oppose it.
