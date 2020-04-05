“First, do no harm” should be a guiding principle for everyone’s budgeting. Overtaxing and overburdening the people, especially today, is unforgivingly onerous.
Financially, the times are bad and likely getting worse. Federal revenues will be at least $4 trillion less than will be spent (requiring $12,000 of increased debt on each of us). Early last month the Virginia budgeters foresaw a $1 billion hit to next year’s revenue. They now believe it will be much worse and revenues for this year well below expectations.
In just the last two weeks, unemployment claims, nationwide, have reflected 10 million workers losing their jobs. Economists disagree on how high unemployment may become, I have seen numbers ranging from 15% to 32%, but all agree hard times are coming.
The indications that people of all manner “get it,” that hard times are coming, are more than obvious. Whether it is investors taking massive amounts of savings out of stocks or we regular folks buying every available roll of toilet paper, people are nervous. How could they not be?
My concern today is our county leaders show few signs of “getting it” in acknowledgement of the coming economic tsunami. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors seem more like Nero fiddling while Rome burns, as opposed to Patrick Henry alerting the citizens of the need to rise up.
The board last met on March 11. Both city councils have held virtual emergency meetings since then to discuss different ways to address problems. Waynesboro’s Emergency Services Director Gary Critzer spoke of new procedures and protections for EMTs treating potential virus victims. Staunton mayor Carolyn Dull talked about some relief in making certain tax payments. The councils are at least showing the need to engage the enemy.
Information need not be earthshattering to be comforting that the guardrails are being minded. That the watchtowers are being manned.
The county’s cancelling of staff and public meetings were appropriate. But not a total absence of communication and the cancelling of the budget planning session. There are plenty of meeting rooms where personal spacing allowances could have been arranged and live streaming on the county webpage activated.
Instead, an irrelevant FY2021 budget proposal, lacking normal detailing in the appendix, has been posted. The scheduled April 8 public meeting is intended for budget analysis, changes and tax setting as well as a regular agenda. Given the starting time is the normal 7 p.m., how well-reasoned can the final product be?
During the Great Recession, county supervisors took steps to protect taxpayers while simultaneously providing for education and emergency services. It was a prolonged process but it started with hours of budget work.
First the flawed reassessment of 2009 (insisted on then by today’s Supervisor Gerald Garber) had to be nullified as best we could. Our $.58 tax rate was cut to $.48 per $100 of value. We reduced supervisor pay by 5%, an incidental number but done in a show of union with our constituents. We cut capital allocations by $1,400,000 and put a hold on all but the most basic of capital projects. We took $1,200,000 of the reduced capital outlay and added it to the school board’s normal revenue sharing increases.
The board twice accepted Washington’s offerings of 2-year funding grants for firemen and EMTs. The cumulative impact was the hiring of 41 first-responders. Then by increasing revenue through additional patient transports, and adjusting budget lines, we continued to have those critical employees even after the grants expired.
Through attrition we reduced the number of county employees to match lesser needs. The county continued to advance, keeping education whole, and emergency services improving, because we knew the people needed basic services but could not handle more burden.
Our local governments need guidance from the people. On Sunday, I will offer detailed suggestions for Augusta County in setting next year’s budget. Many of the ideas will be applicable to the cities.
The need for greater taxing restraint becomes more apparent every day. Just Thursday I heard financial experts saying forget the “Great Recession” and prepare now for the “Worst Recession.”
Let’s hope not, but let’s prepare as if the worst is yet to come.
» Lower taxes: Augusta County needs to reverse its vanity decision of two years ago in adding 9% of new burden to the property tax. It will not be missed in the operating budget as it has been tucked away for a new $70 million Courthouse that should never be built.
Staunton likewise needs to reverse its now proposed increases in property tax and water charges. Internal review of unnecessary expenditures (golf course?) should precede any tax increases.
» Reduce costs: The largest component of government expenditures is in personnel. Only a reduction in workers can significantly lower spending. But in keeping with “First, do no harm,” there are tools and options available to reduce local expenditures while not hampering the employee.
All localities should offer an incentive for early retirement. Proposing to maintain health insurance for retirees say 55 and up, until Medicare becomes available, should encourage a number of employees to choose the freedom of retirement.
A hard look at reducing remaining staff, at least until the crisis abates, is required. Furloughs will not be as harsh as in times past, owing to Washington’s massive relief initiative. For at least four months it is likely people laid off will earn more than if at work.
To the $378 of weekly Virginia unemployment benefit is added a $600 federal benefit. If the county keeps furloughed workers on health insurance, all employees with a salary less than $50,000 annually will see an increase in their weekly take home pay.
» Postpone projects: Beyond the easy call to end the lunacy of a $70 million courthouse, overwhelmingly opposed by the people to whom the bill would be sent, there is no urgency for any of the other projects. (Raise your hand if you want to fund a $7 million sewer line for home builders)
Enable investments
Solar energy farms and cell towers are in everyone’s best interest. Pernicious micromanagement of those investments are to the disadvantage of our property owners and to our ongoing county budgets. It is time to remove the Board of Supervisors and the Board of Zoning of Appeals from officious interference with these critical infrastructure investments.
Solar farms and cell towers should be “by right” on agriculturally zoned land. Don’t overthink or over-regulate. Landowners and investors can best determine where these passive fixtures will serve energy and communication needs most effectively.
» The CARES Act: Just as the county took advantage of SAFER Grants during the last recession, localities can gain funds for Coronavirus relief work now. Augusta, Waynesboro and Staunton should review the legislation and see what new funding options exist for support of new needs now seen.
For example, I believe many of our fire and rescue stations could offer COVID-19 assessment and testing. Suppose the relief bill funds personal protection equipment, testing tools and the people hired to do the work. The addition of four EMTs now in the county’s proposed budget may well find funding available from Washington.
The federal government takes much more from us than our local governments or the Commonwealth. Seeking a bit more of it back locally, for real needs, is simply rational.
» Education: The decline in county school populations will likely continue. And with that is the ongoing reduction of state support.
The idea of building new middle schools at Buffalo Gap and Riverheads is a nice but impractical want. But the shortcomings of Beverley Manor Middle School cannot be ignored.
The costs for travel to, and overhead of, this stand-alone facility are largely excessive. Students losing the equivalent of 13 education days annually due to later starts and earlier dismissals, can no longer be tolerated. Until the population trend reverses, the students now at BMMS need to be dispersed over the four feeding elementary schools and the two receiving high schools.
Build some classrooms if absolutely required, but choose reinvention over wheel spinning place holding.
We only know for sure that tough times are coming. Prudence demands we prepare for the worst with a new dedication for getting the most out of all we are given.
