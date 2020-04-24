The taxes on my Augusta County home went up 20% from 2017 to 2019. The increase from $1,311 to $1,572 was due to both tax rate and assessment increases. For some a $261 increase is of little note. But for me it means giving up something.
It means one less round trip ticket to Austin, Texas, to visit my grandchildren. It means buying a used lawn mower off Craigslist instead of a new one with a warranty. It means I have to work four days as a school substitute to cover the increased levies.
For others it may mean more than just foregoing some extras and working a little more. It can mean a missed meal or an unfilled prescription.
More than one in five County residents are, like me, on Social Security. Having an older population gives a locality certain economic stability without excessive service demands. But generally our pensions have trouble keeping up with inflation, let alone surges in costs.
And it is not just seniors who find, especially today, a 20% tax increase as troubling. Our agricultural community is absorbing tough times. If it isn’t punitive tariffs diminishing markets; it is closed processing plants, schools and restaurants.
The “market price” is what it is and generally non-negotiable. Taxes cannot be simply tacked on and passed on. While we indulge on their sweet corn; our farmers are forced to swallow hard to absorb careless tax increases eroding their bottom lines.
According to a 2019 Charles Schwab Survey, 59% of U. S. adults live “paycheck to paycheck”. When we consider this, in light of a reducing number of paychecks, we can’t help but worry about many more of our neighbors.
It is with these financial realities swirling about that the Board of Supervisors held their required public budget hearing. It was revealing without being helpful.
The coronavirus was mentioned in the online budget on March 30, but consideration of the impact was left until the April 22 public hearing. A verbal sharing of over $5 million in changes was included in staff’s presentation.
It was a hearing held to meet a state requirement while ignoring the state’s purpose of input from an informed public. It is hard to express opinions about a document that has never been shared.
The budget document includes the county’s organizational chart which has “citizens” as being the highest authority. In this process, it sure didn’t seem so.
Nor did it seem the supervisors were on top of things; as they had obviously turned the budget over to staff. It was as if our supervisors opted to be “spectators” during one of the most trying financial times in our history.
The supervisors lack of involvement likely means they didn’t take time to consider the “why” for sinking tax revenues. Income and sales tax revenues do not fall in a vacuum. For every dollar lost in state income tax, a Virginia family will see a loss of $24. For every lost sales’ tax dollar there are impacted losses for a business’ operations, wage payments, and for purchasing new inventory.
The takeaway is that our families have less and fairness dictates they be able to keep more of what they do receive. Governments lose standing when they put their priorities above the people’s.
Leaders lose respect when listless in their work ethic and indifferent to the people’s struggles. Supervisors in placing budget decision solely in the hands of staff, while the economy is collapsing, is a dereliction of duty.
The necessary work should have been cutting taxes in concert with the people’s falling incomes. It should have led to improved efficiencies and waste eliminations such that priorities are protected.
During the “Great Recession” we supervisors chose to aid homeowners by cutting taxes from $.58 to $.48. Despite this drop, we still found a way to add $1.2 million to the school’s operating fund and add 21 career professionals for fires and rescues.
We accessed grants. The additional EMTs gained us significant increases in emergency transport revenues. We saved in overtime and part-time firemen expenditures. We took Magisterial District Infrastructure Accounts from $1.4 million to zero. These initiatives plus many more allowed us to cut taxes and improve services. It can be done.
Augusta residents deserves a board that is as resourceful as they are. If the people can make do with less money, can cut out waste to insure the basics, and are willing to spend savings to keep their families whole, so can the county.
