With a dress code of T-shirts and worn jeans, some good folks just bested the perfectly attired executives of Dominion Energy.
What this irregular army of the angry lacked, in pocketed politicians and obsequious regulators, they made up in sheer tenacity and endurance.
The demise of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, after a six-year struggle, is actually a time when saying “success has a thousand fathers” is appropriate, not smug. And equally so, this defeat is not an orphan.
The paternity test results are in, and the project’s demise was not the fault of environmentalist, or legal cases, or Federal regulators. It was Dominion CEO Thomas F. Farrell II’s hubris. Few have ever bungled so much, so clumsily.
While very few thought this day would come; some never thought otherwise. And so they persisted. And in the persistence, Dominion’s rejection of the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, its refusal to factor in environmental harms, and its abuse of ratepayers, became so obvious as to become undeniable.
The Fourth Amendment holds: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated.”
Dominion thought otherwise. They used their control of Virginia’s General Assembly to create an exception that sanctioned unreasonable “searches” in preparation for unconstitutional “seizing” of people’s property.
Augusta’s 42-mile section of planned excavation and pipe burial was the longest length for any of the state’s counties. That some may not want to live in a “blast zone” or willingly accept a permanent liability coursing their property shouldn’t be that hard to understand.
Had Dominion chosen respect, by either meeting an owner’s price or moving on, the resistance to them would have been much less. Throughout the process, Dominion’s indifference towards environmental safeguards, community well-being and simple traffic issues continued to attract dissenters.
In its Environmental Impact Statement, Dominion said it would only consider alternate routes, in avoidance of an environmental concern; if it didn’t impact the project’s timeline. To which Augusta County rightly responded, “How can environmental impacts be properly assessed if timing and project deadlines are paramount?”
Dominion’s stated goals to enhance U.S. energy independence while lowering fuel costs, were refuted by their actions. Dominion purchased a liquid nitrogen gas importing facility in Cove Point, Maryland, to convert it into an export operation.
The facility was conceived and built to insure sufficient domestic gas supply; while also tamping down excessive price increases. The network of pipelines used to distribute the incoming energy was paid for by U.S. ratepayers and at the expense of U. S. landowners forfeiting right of ways.
The proposed exporting of massive quantities of LNG means reducing availability to U. S. consumers. The Energy Department noted its only effect was to raise U. S. gas prices.
In exporting a fungible commodity, Dominion was making U.S. gas more expensive while decreasing available pipeline access. I understand how business works and Dominion jumping on an opportunity is not a crime.
However, requiring electric rate-payers to subsidize an $8 billion project meant to offset the capacity losses in sending gas overseas, should be.
The conclusion is this: we are alone.
Politicians and regulators and experts are all for sale. Local ordinances are subservient to state laws, which are secondary to Federal law. Federal law is subject to political and bureaucratic interpretations. The public good seldom enters their reasoning.
The lesson for the political puppeteers is simple: “don’t be so greedy." Nuanced thefts, less obvious looting, can serve the grafters and grifters better.
The lesson for “we the people” is equally plain: follow the money. If you want to know why a legislator acts a certain way, check his campaign account. Since 2001, Dominion has spent $20 million, derived from your electric bill, to ply, excuse me, to educate our elected officials.
This time we were saved by an incredible effort of everyday people. If vigilance is the price of liberty; please know that vigilantes don’t always ride in on horseback with guns a blazing. Sometimes they move more carefully, pens at the ready, wearing earth colors except for brilliant blue T-shirts declaring, “NO PIPELINE.”
