Whatever your understanding of the corona virus might be (and I hope it is one based on science not nonsense), we must agree we are in a crisis. Whether the crisis is more of health or wealth does not matter. They are intertwined and our goals must be to limit the impact of both as we slog through these tough times.
But before we focus on financial ideas, we need to prioritize our attention to medical issues. And like the slogan for recycling, we need to think globally and act locally. And locally I think we can fare better than most.
The virus largely transfers person to person. In Wuhan, China, where the virus is thought to have originated, the population density is calculated to be 3,378 per square mile. By contrast when including our two cities in Augusta’s land mass, our number is about 121 people for the same square mile.
While this is somewhat comforting; we need to understand we also have a high population of people at risk. Our numbers include more seniors. Augusta’s percentage of folks over 65 is 21% as compared to the national average of 16%. Which means should the virus hit us hard, we are likely to have a higher mortality rate.
Our distancing from one another is our protection and to the extent we can stay close to home the better it is for all of us. This is particularly true for seniors and those of poor health.
Which brings me to a proposal I hope the board of supervisors will consider and act on in some manner. Augusta County does not have a National Guard to call into action but it does have a small army of ready defenders trained in just what this crisis demands.
During the last 25 years the number of Augusta career EMTs/Firemen has grown from 14 to 105. Our area has in excess of 20 Fire/EMT stations scattered throughout the county. We have a solid contingent of volunteers, to pair with our career personnel, who only need their marching orders for full engagement with this enemy.
To take advantage of our resources we need to gather those who can determine the protocols, staging areas, and equipment required to prepare our stations and personnel for assessing and testing for Covid-19.
Then we need the imagination and the will to make it happen.
We know the spread of this disease will unsettle us. Many will be less hesitant to try to wait a sickness out; as they may normally do. With every new symptom of respiratory discomfort, most will want to have it evaluated immediately. But this greater run to doctors and emergency rooms will likely have a similar impact on medical providers as the run on toilet paper: not enough to go around.
Having a surge in people wanting examinations; while the number of examiners is being depleted by their own infections gained in treating the sick, requires a new normal.
If every fire station can be used as an initial assessment and testing station; it can spread this work over a larger personnel base. Beyond the convenience of shortened travel time, and time waiting to be evaluated, it will also limit the chances of exposure to unknowing virus carriers.
Of course concerns will justifiably be raised. Knowing where the land mines may lay is not a problem but a help in planning our path forward.
Yes, too few tests are yet available. But that can’t be a forever problem. Yes, adding this mission to our first-responders work load, is a big ask. But I am convinced, for this battle, our volunteers will step forward more than they already do. Career personnel will work the hours necessary to be successful.
Often, the treatment for this illness is home confinement and isolation. This can be communicated as well by EMTs, newly trained in screening and testing for this virus, as those professionals in Emergency Rooms, Urgent Care facilities or doctor offices.
It is my hope that this can be our “necessity is the mother of invention” moment when we fund the latest in technology for facing medical emergency of all types. Imagine a day when a doctor’s knowledge guides an EMTs hands in addressing an on scene calamity.
In the Navy the call for engagement is this: “battle stations, battle stations, all hands on deck!” We need nothing less than a similar all-out response as we face the fight of our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.