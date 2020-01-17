Waynesboro City Council deserves credit for preparing a well-reasoned and well-intended resolution on Second Amendment concerns.
And yet it was roundly rejected by the people in attendance. I suspect the turnout and the intensity of the gathering was a bit more passionate than expected.
In Augusta County and Staunton City the meetings were fully envisioned by the elected and results foregone conclusions. But Waynesboro can be surprising. Augusta has a population strongly conservative and Staunton one that trends progressive. Waynesboro is a free agent willing to go where the moment leads, rather than being conditioned followers of heavily worn paths.
With the state-wide achievements of the Second Amendment movement; should those seeking additional gun restrictions feel they have missed an opportunity? Should they see this miscalculation, in actually proposing to confiscate guns, as Admiral Yamamoto foresaw the consequences of bombing Pearl Harbor, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with terrible resolve”?
At this moment one would have to say “yes.” But I would caution against overconfidence. In politics the last word is never the final word.
I am with the gun owners of rural Virginia. I do not personally own a gun and have not for 50 years. Hunting and gun hobbies are passions of many friends and family, but not me. Yet when I was a young buck in Deerfield, guns were ever present and an unthreatening part of the community’s makeup.
I joined buddies spotlighting and taking down deer, but each was then taken to the shooter’s home to provide tenderloin and stew. In a village with little to no police presence, self-defense was the only defense whether warding off intruders or coyotes. Our little Deerfield Elementary PTA was annually funded by the dinners provided to the many hunters who filled our woods in deer season. So food, protection, and sport were all long time community activities sustained by guns.
These essential parts of country life were carried on safely for generations. We didn’t experience people just waking up and deciding to kill some folks. And yet we know it happens. We also know we need to limit it as best we can.
My youngest son was in a lock down situation at Virginia Tech. While it wasn’t the tragic one, it was frightening. And the emotion of such moments will cause reflection as to what we should do to protect the vulnerable. It is not in our nature to meekly accept the unacceptable.
The Democrats however severely over-reached and hurt their own cause and the cause of their supporters. How they now proceed will determine how long they will stay the majority party.
What now? Will the majority press on with a laundry list of new laws with varying degrees of projected effectiveness and tone deafness to those not like minded? Will the minority sit with folded arms unwilling to show support for even sensible proposals for fear of being lumped in with the other guys?
Here then is my suggestion: Ask gun owners to devise what they think will help combat gun violence and then legislate those proposals.
Firearm enthusiasts are just as concerned about the dangerous and deranged having guns, as any of us. They likely have insight as to what is needed to insure responsible gun ownership. Additionally, they have a vested interest in removing the bullseye on their guns. Few think otherwise.
If those chosen to give guidance are not lobbyists and politicians, just a cross-section of caring and “carrying” Virginians, I think we will be well served.
The “good guys” have adjusted to background checks and purchase restrictions. But they find the inefficiency of government, and the associated costs in time and money, more annoying than results oriented.
Instead of increasing the burden on citizens, the state needs to reconsider their own efforts. The state computer network, criminal data retrieval and storage, as well as personnel to operate the systems to their maximum effectiveness are lacking. The backlogs for processing background checks for concealed carry permits can be weeks. {Is the facsimile machine jammed up?)
Adding more law enforcement officers and state of the art technology, will do more to enhance our safety than just re-plowing the barren ground of blame shifting.
If we work hard enough and choose to reason together; we can find solutions that serve us. Waynesboro Council is taking the words of its people to heart and I expect is acting accordingly. We can only hope for as much in Richmond.
