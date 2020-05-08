If, tomorrow, you can tell your mom: “Happy Mother’s Day”; count yourself lucky. Many of us cannot. I was blessed to have Mom until I was nearly 70, so I have been luckier than most. But this is more of an actuarial type consideration than any notion of comfort.
As a boy I had one continual night-time prayer request; I didn’t want to live without my mom or dad. I did not want to die; I just could not see the value in living without either of them. I only stopped making that particular wish when I myself became a father. It was no longer just about who I needed and loved, but then about who needed and loved me.
I am reminded of this as people are weighing lives versus gross domestic product in determining public policy. Call me a “snowflake” but I like being alive and favor a higher priority on the life side of the ledger.
I think my family and most other families feel the same. Every time my Mrs. or one of my sons or grandkids express concern about my health, I kind of like it. Sure they nag, nag, nag about my eating and exercising and now staying home but they are good nags. Most of us, I believe, have the exact same people in each of our lives.
But for every overly sentimental thought of family and long life, there are folks who think, “times up old guy.” Think not? Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has noted “there are things more important than living” when wanting to restart the economy. The term “boomer remover” is a clever title by non-boomers for a perhaps positive impact of COVID-19.
The debate whether to take every health precaution before removing coronavirus strictures or “a damn the torpedoes full steam ahead” philosophy has been made too diametrical. We ought to be able to both protect life and make a living, but I think it means putting moms in charge.
Moms want their kids to both “button up” and “get a job.” But in that order (of course there is also get married, make me a grandbaby, and call more often). Non-moms think “get a job” and then buy a good coat you can button if you want to, not because someone made you.
Following last week’s column advocating for the voluntary but universal wearing of masks, I heard from both the moms and the non-moms. My review of the rationale and passion on each side resulted in this belief: moms know best. (Sorry Robert Young.)
I over generalize but it seemed the ladies were more compassionate and the men more self-centric. The women worried about their “grannies” specifically, and others more broadly. The men talked of governmental intrusion and unreasonable limitations.
Counter-intuitively, it seems to me the ladies were being more freely human and the men choosing to be more strictly regimented. The men seemed to use arguments and statistics conjured from the internet and the women spoke from an unfiltered, unadulterated heart.
This week President Donald Trump showed his own rigidness when some flexibility was in order. While in a mask making factory, visited because of its importance in managing the pandemic, he refused a covering for himself. In doing so Mr. Trump chose to be captive to an image rather than freed to lead by example.
Do any of us think a mom-type would not be willing to wear a face cover; if it is knowingly important to keep a child safe? Such actions then give full freedom to tell her child (of any age): “wear your mask, button up, and call me when you get there.”
Mothers, and mothers alone, give us life. I think this makes them far less likely to diminish the importance of their gifts without considering all other options first.
This Mother’s Day I cannot take my mom flowers, candy, or her grandsons. I hope you can. I instead get to remember the love, the big desserts, and unending patience. It’s how moms make us happy every day.
