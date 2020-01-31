Last November’s election of three new Augusta Supervisors gave hope they would join Mr. Michael L. Shull in restoring sensible taxing and spending. But so far, the actions are disappointing. Only Dr. Scott Seaton, of the newly elected, has shown any commitment to, or empathy with, the working families of Augusta County.
Consider three of the matters before the board at its Jan. 22 meeting:
» There was approval to move forward with hiring consultants for coordinating community meetings, online surveys, mailings and staff work. The goal is to glean, from various focus groups and personal testimonials, ideas for improving the County. Nothing quite says “government waste” like consultants and meetings.
» The Board rejected a $2,500 request to join other communities supporting JMU’s hemp research. The goal was to learn what type of hemp grows best in the county and which varieties offer the greater opportunities for profitable returns.
It was likely denied because the board didn’t care to know this newly-legalized crop had little localized research. Supervisors asking if this work was redundant to Virginia Tech studies meant either they, or staff, didn’t do their homework. Virginia Tech is a partner with JMU in the study meaning Tech agrees more research is necessary for financial decision making by farmers.
» While denying $2,500 for a farm study, they found $350,000 for a deserted Staunton building. The plan is to tear it down for a proposed Courthouse. Which is odd in that there has never been a vote to build this white elephant Courthouse. This is the second expenditure, the first being $5.3 million secretly approved to draw up the plans.
“Reckless” is the word that comes to mind when considering Mr. Garber’s abuse of process in forcing a vote on plans before approving the project.
Each of the three votes was indifferent to the expectations and character of Augusta residents.
The consultant work is a re-plowing of ground that is continually being turned over. The county is already required to have periodic revision of its comprehensive plan. Smaller specific areas are studied as needed. There already exists many specific committees (mostly volunteer) quietly and more effectively doing the very work the Board wants to pay to have done by outsiders.
A quick review of the areas with permanent committees include: recycling, libraries, cell service, agriculture, parks and recreation, Shenandoah Planning Commission, CAPSAW, Economic Development, Fire and Rescue. Active membership in the Virginia Association of Counties allows board members and staff to keep abreast of best management practices by localities across the state.
With the big turnout for the 2016 presidential election, Augusta residents went to the polls in force. The unambiguous result was rejection of the board’s proposal to spend $45 million on a Verona Courthouse. Saying “no” were 23,969 taxpayers. Saying “yes” to Verona, but with a maximum cost of $45 million, was a minority of 11,784.
But from this denial, Mr. Garber has chosen to believe the message was not “no” but “go” forward with a poorly conceived $70 million Staunton Court. Indifference, to the clear voice of the people, is not what our founders envisioned or our voters deserve.
The vote to deny support for the agriculture community was more than baffling. Augusta is the second most productive farming county in the fifth most productive farm state. And it is here the Supervisors chose to take a stand on out of control spending.
This while our farm sector is facing difficult times. If it is not tariffs denying markets, it is the movement toward meatless hamburgers and cowless milk challenging the well-being of our most important economic driver. Finding alternate revenue sources for these folks should be a priority, not a petty annoyance, for our elected leaders
Instead of helping agriculture weather challenging times, our supervisors have chosen to take a larger tax bite, prohibit the available income of solar energy and find $2,500 too much to help develop another cash crop.
Permit me to save the cost of consultants by sharing what the people have over and over again sought. The want cell service, paved roads, a promised middle school for Riverheads and Buffalo Gap. They don’t want taxes going up to fund developers’ sewer needs or building a Courthouse valued at $45 million but costing $70 million.
We want to help, not hurt, our farming neighbors. Let the other guys ignore their people, overtax and underserve, but in Augusta let us return to the concept that “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”
