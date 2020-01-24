The Second Amendment movement is driven by the simple idea that gun rights, as envisioned by our founders, are being eroded.
And they are.
But you should know it is not just gun rights that are under assault. Many of the basic freedoms and guarantees, thought to be insured by our Constitution, are now being dismantled by far lesser minds than those who first conceived them.
“Erosion” is an apt way to describe the piece by piece dismantling of one person’s rights for another person’s wants. Generally wealthy developers, corporations, special interest lobbyist, are given remote control of the levers of government. And sometimes it is simply the loudest voices overriding the sanctity of individual rights.
During my time on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors we had a number of requests to limit other folk’s rights. Shop owners on Greenville Avenue asked us to establish a “No Loitering” ordinance. This to allow the Sheriff’s Department to disperse young people gathering after hours.
Following some initial support, the board chose not to create an ordinance in defiance of the First Amendment’s right to “peaceably assemble.” But then the question of panhandlers came up. It seemed many were/are put off by the disheveled with makeshift cardboard signs.
I personally am made uncomfortable by these interactions. But wanting relief from my own angst, is not sufficient cause to tread on another’s freedoms. The board disagreed and passed a short-lived ordinance prohibiting panhandling in contradiction to the First Amendment. Short-lived because we were subsequently advised the Supreme Court had rejected similar ordinances and we would be sued if not rescinded.
I hope this request does not resurface. Not because it won’t make people feel better, but because we are better than this.
The Fourth Amendment states the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated”. What part of “shall not be violated” allows a utility company to search and seize your land?
The answer has two components, one for the trespass and another for the confiscation. Virginia Legislators (Dominion flunkeys) wrote into law the authority of public utilities to trespass for their corporate purposes. This, coupled with the Supreme Court altering the Fifth Amendment’s allowance for taking private property only for “public use” to the much broader concept of “public purpose,” turned a protection into a loophole for greed.
Then we have the sheer financial insanity of governments at every level. Our “pursuit of happiness” cannot be as full with our elected leaders’ pursuit of our very last dollar. We cannot be secure in our houses and effects when our earned wages, our every purchase, and essentially our every movement is subject to more tribute to our overlords.
It is never enough. In Washington, this year’s already bloated “budget” is being overspent by more than a trillion dollars. This adding to an already $22 trillion debt is nothing less than malfeasance at the highest levels.
In Richmond, Democrats are adding massive amounts of new taxes while simultaneously restricting the rights of those expected to pay more. In Augusta, Republicans have added massive amounts of new taxes while simultaneously rejecting the people’s voted direction.
Lest we forget the overthrowing of a distant tyrant, when establishing our self-governance, was fully ignited with tax defiance by throwing tea into Boston Harbor. Today we rail against assaults on our environment, or our gun rights, but meekly accept turning our wages over to governments who tyrannically ignore our known expectations.
This week Augusta County put on full view their absolute belief we are too stupid to see through their shamelessness. Mrs. Carter, of the Garber-Carter tax unlimited coalition, unveiled her plan to learn what the people want from government by proposing a year-long study to develop a strategic plan.
To what end? The people voted by a 2-1 margin, to deny a $45 million spend for a Courthouse. And that direct communication was immediately distorted and dismissed by the likes of Garber-Carter. What they have interpreted the vote to mean is that we were demanding the Board increase taxes so as to afford a $70 million Courthouse. (please insert your euphemism for “balderdash” here)
People this willing to twist the people’s voice, are unfit for office.
For all the protections we thought we had, we find nothing we have is truly secure. We are divided by our personal philosophies and chosen parties, when instead we need to unite against our common enemy — the feckless elected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.