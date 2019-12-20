My dad told a story of a scoundrel back in West Virginia who had passed away.
The townspeople who gathered at the gravesite were there to insure the fellow was securely buried. The good pastor, in accordance with his Christian training, sought to elicit a redemptive or kindly remembrance.
None spoke.
After a period of uncomfortable silence, he tried again.
“Surely someone can say something good about the dearly departed,” he said.
At last a voice from the crowd spoke up.
“Well, he wasn’t as bad as his brother!”
After some of the reactions to last week’s column; I wonder if in a future similar situation, the response doesn’t become: “Well, he wasn’t as bad as Pyles!”
I had meant to encourage us to peacefully work together in resolving the gun questions challenging us. It did not go as well as I had hoped. It was variously called: a joke, full of bull, rambling, far out and pathetic.
Yes, last week’s column had detractors. Anonymously through email, and publicly with a fairly scathing letter to The News Virginian. Of course, over the past 20 years, I have been criticized by lots of folks.
The most withering often came from the News Leader’s former cartoonist, Jim McCloskey. He once portrayed me as a fire hydrant with a dog doing what dogs do to fire hydrants. Another time he drew me on a Staunton street droning on with my arms filled with charts and graphs. The caption? “Where’s a sinkhole when we really need one”.
But I would take any day the talent and cleverness of Mr. McCloskey over simple sound and fury. Not because I can’t handle the heat, but because the people are denied better arguments if the emphasis is a series of insults rather than a confident rebuttal.
I do take responsibility for making a reference that was understood by few. I had mentioned “Booker T’s Golden Eagles.” A letter writer assumed it referred to, I guess, the musical group “Booker T and the MGs.”
I was in fact alluding to Staunton’s all-black Booker T. Washington High School whose mascot was a Golden Eagle. In the 60s many people were aflame over integration; but the most significant local action was accomplished with dignity not rancor. Booker T. students were becoming “Leemen” with barely a peep. Let that settle in your mind just a bit.
But I know this because I remember it. Others who are younger, or newcomers to the area, cannot know how the fabric of our communities were constituted 50 years ago. And while I need to do better filling in the blanks, I don’t apologize for reminding people that our legacy is one of conciliation not confrontation.
(A Roanoke Times editorial, now online at the News Virginian, does a better job explaining the issues surrounding the sanctuary resolutions than my poor effort. Democrats are rightly called out for an intemperate overreach. The piece as a whole is good in explaining what the resolutions do and don’t mean. But take a read, I think it worthwhile.)
There was criticism that the headline did not match the column’s tone making it “a joke.” Sorry, I don’t write the captions, but I thought it on point. And I am not sure why anyone would think it was meant to be my opinion on gun rights. I was trying to present a way forward not the destination.
As for speaking unfairly about council meeting comments; my understanding was the same as written by Ms. Lewis this week. I leave it to each of you to decide what is likely to be true and what is not.
In Tazewell County the Board of Supervisors recently voted to support the establishment of a citizen militia. Is this where we are headed? Is this what we want? Will we have a repeat of the Sanctuary resolutions where deliberation is sacrificed for expediency?
If there becomes a push for the recognition of civilian militia rights, we absolutely need to understand what that means in every respect.
For example, the job of recruiting new business is dependent on being a place seen as settled and safe among a whole host of other demanding attributes. Being a sanctuary for the Second Amendment may not dissuade anyone, but the specter of a civilian militia supported by the supervisors will likely make recruiting new industry impossible.
The old saying of “measure twice saw once” is not good just for carpentry, it is essential for good government. Let’s try it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.