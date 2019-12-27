The News Virginian’s recent article on the unveiling of Judge Victor Ludwig’s portrait for the Augusta County Courthouse was a good story on a good man.
Judge Ludwig’s journey, when completed, will be considered, “a life well lived.” At old Lee High, like Springsteen sang in “Glory Days,” “he could throw that speed ball by you, make you look like a fool.” His were “boots on the ground” in Viet Nam. A successful legal career leading to a distinguished turn as Judge rounded out his public life. Who could ask for more?
So while his portrait, like the many before him, is destined for the historical Augusta County Courthouse; I object. My preference is that this practice be ended. That the portraits now on display be removed and sent to their families, the historical society, or sold to pay for equipment to improve court services.
Ironically this thought first began to take form on July 4, 2012. Judge Ludwig was presiding over the dedication of Augusta County’s latest plaque to honor our fallen. This time from conflicts to defeat terrorism.
Judge Ludwig spoke with the authority possessed of a combat veteran about “the incommunicable experience of war, (and)…the passion for life that comes from the seeming certainty of the death that combat presents”. He added “Still, because this plaque is here, every time someone stops and looks at it…they will know that these men did something extraordinary to be memorialized by their community”.
It was then I considered how inequitable it was that these who met death while engaged in battle should be simply listed on an exposed wall; while those who were often pampered in life were accorded oil portraits prominently displayed inside.
The disparate honors are incommensurate with the individual efforts each had provided for God and Country. While it may be comforting to think of our late troopers as still standing guard; at some point we must ask when do they get a more coveted resting place and full colors?
Why not do justly by each of our heroes with individual images and basic biographies posted throughout the Courthouse? How better to evoke the sense of solemnness and gravity desired in our Courthouses than being reminded of the cost?
The difference would be striking. Portraits of gray-haired judges who lived their lives to a natural end replaced by eternally young combatants who were never to know the compensations of old age and new births. The Bible calls on us to honor those to whom honor is due. Which of us have more honor due than those who forfeited their lives that we might live free?
Apart from this indignity of class structure, consider what this specter of looming old white men suggests to a defendant who is not old, white, male, or ethnically familiar. While Hollywood movies are set in this historic courtroom because it gives a 19th century feel; is this an era that best represents our evolved sense of liberty and justice for all?
Augusta County’s 2016 referendum sought to provide a new Courthouse but the entrenched establishment would not give way. An unseemly side of some judges, and families of judges, sought, successfully, to deny a Courthouse that lacked a familiarity with themselves or their fathers.
Two local judges were so over-zealous in trying to stop the new facility that Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission found them guilty of ethical violations. Which while sad, more broadly points to the fact that judges are still human. Following the civil war, Judges in secession states were required to sign loyalty oaths to the re-united government. Both a judge who refused to sign, and his appointed replacement who did, are part of our gallery. Can it be that opposite actions are equally honorable?
One of the portraits is of a judge who believed in freeing slaves but thought once emancipated, the “freed” man should be shipped to Africa. Not every decision, made by each of our honored Judges, is going to be found just today.
I respect the folks wanting to maintain family legacies or sentimental attachments to past glories. And hold no ill-will to past clerks who sought favor by enshrining the Judges.
But the law, and only the law, needs to be the prevailing essence in every courtroom, for every defendant.
At the least, when Augusta County does build a new Courthouse, leave the old paintings behind. If we want future generations to remember the past, let us honor those who “did something extraordinary.”
