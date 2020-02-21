The problem with employing the unqualified for a job is not just the squandering of the funds for their paychecks, but the larger harm caused through waste, misguidance and ineptitude.
Which is where we find ourselves today with the existing Augusta Board of Supervisors.
Right now the supervisors are taking heat on fire and rescue, funding athletics, transparency, and squandering the people’s money. While dining out after church this past Sunday; a bedrock Republican conservative approached and said: “Tracy, what are we going to do about that bunch of ‘liberals’ in Verona?”
Yikes!
In this area few insults are meant to be as stinging as hanging the “L” word on a politician. Applying it to the seven Republicans running our county is seeming blasphemy. But these seven seem so out of touch with what matters to their people, that the only moniker less harsh, but more accurate, might be, “the incompetents.” They are true outliers to the profile of county mainstream voters.
The latest concern is the public criticism by emergency services volunteers. The key word for me was: “undermanned.” I am not sure of the accuracy of this, but perception can displace reality when considering one’s sense of security.
When last on the Augusta Board, Chief Carson Holloway and I were taking heat from volunteers for trying to implement the board’s decision to close its fire station in Staunton. The rationale was fire stations for Augusta are better if in Augusta. The 12 career fireman/EMTs dispatching from Staunton’s Walmart would be more purposeful if responding from “undermanned” Augusta volunteer and career stations. And if Staunton Council wants $1,000,0000 of additional fire protection; they should fund it.
Instead of continuing the 20-year mission to improve and add to emergency resources, the county has chosen to stall. Yet we Augusta taxpayers still pay the full fare for funding a critical part of Staunton’s fire service.
Consider the millions in new revenue accruing to Staunton from motels, restaurants and grocery stores on Richmond Road. Then reflect on the fairness of rural Augusta communities having to help fund both Staunton’s superior fire rating as well as their own stations, one cakewalk at a time.
The only thing worse than Staunton’s sense of entitlement is the board’s belief that it is a Queen city and the $1,000,000 of tribute is just the cost for having royalty in our midst.
While the supervisors grovel before Staunton City Council; they treat county people like a used coronavirus-infected Kleenex. If it is not adding taxes to placate Staunton, it is dismissing Chief Carson Holloway for carrying out their own directives.
That action led to hiring a well-paid outsider to run the organization from the top down instead of from the ground up. This, obviously, has not garnered the full support of volunteers. The board has not been effective in getting the most out of its emergency tax dollars, improving volunteer participation, or increasing the number of career emergency responders to more effectively protect the inhabitants of a 1,000 square mile county.
Vehicle replacement for the county and volunteer companies is daunting. Fully equipped medical rescue vehicles are an easy $250,000. Reasonable additions to a basic tanker/pumper for fire suppression are a hard earned $700,000. Keeping this inventory fully functional and reliable is as important as keeping school busses safe and warm.
When people are having spaghetti suppers to buy the equivalent of a luxury house, it can seem futile. Which leads each of them, and us, to wonder how many ball fields could be lit, how many cell towers built, how many more deputies and rescue personnel employed; if the Board was not intent on spending $70 million to construct a $45 million courthouse in Staunton’s flood plain?
The board has started a process it just doesn’t understand. The boards I had served on could rightly say we were holding the line on spending so as to hold the line on taxes. Simple enough and the people seemed satisfied.
But when you levy back-to-back real estate tax increases, the people feel justified in demanding more as a result. Government, instead of simply working hard to address basic needs and priming the pump for citizen wants, becomes the expected supplier of all functions and activities, great and small.
The people didn’t just say “no” to building a courthouse in Verona. They absolutely and emphatically said “no” to spending $45 million on a courthouse anywhere. Defying the people’s edict, by recorded and binding vote, is not “liberalism,” it is “lawlessness.”
