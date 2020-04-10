“He is risen.”
“He is risen indeed,” would normally be the greetings and affirmations exchanged among believers Sunday. Not so much this year.
Instead, some folks will have their own solitary sunrise services. There are churches that will have parking lot services with congregants sitting in cars, drive-in style, while the preacher broadcasts the word on a radio transmitter. Others will watch a streaming message on their televisions.
Like the world at large, Christians will adapt to the circumstances as they exist in these challenging times. But will any thought go to using this time of weakness to show our strength. To ask “why not try the Jesus way?” as a tonic for what ails us.
Before saying “amen” I will caution you that where my faith leads me, may not be to the same place as yours. That how I see assaults on our faith, how we should align with national politics, may be starkly different than your understandings.
I don’t get upset whether or not prayer is permitted in schools. There is no Biblical directive for this. Quite the contrary, for prayer it seems privacy and perhaps a closet is what is most needed.
Whether the Ten Commandments are displayed in public places is less a concern than if they are carried in one’s heart. As for saying “Happy Holidays” or “Merry Christmas,” please, could anything be less appropriate than demanding a group-think greeting instead of a spontaneous expression of joy when considering the birth of a Savior.
What I do find relevant to the cause of Jesus, is how we treat one another. Whether we love only those who love us, instead of including even those who wish us harm. This is where being a Christian is tough stuff.
With this as background, I would like us, as a nation, to spend far less on weaponry and far more on health care, on feeding the hungry, environmental stewardship, on ways to bring peace among neighbors and nations. That we try to lift up our neighbors with “neighbors” as defined by Jesus’ sharing of the Good Samaritan parable.
Perhaps to be the “shining city on the hill” as believed by President Ronald Reagan.
I say this both as a practical matter and as a spiritual belief. As a nation we spend far more on national defense than any other country. And yet we find ourselves still vulnerable to terrorism, human frailty and natural disasters.
When did we last have a decisive war victory? WWII? We fight endlessly with little to show for it except caskets, broken warriors and indebtedness. All the spending for national defense has not kept us safe from today’s plagues and high powered violence.
Perhaps more spending on disease prevention and preparedness would be less expensive than the latest nuclear armed bombers and more life-saving. Instead of a new “Space Force” how about a new “Forest Force” where battalions of fire fighters stand ready to deploy to the first signs of forest flames.
This pandemic brings home the personal toll of disease. And because of our grief, we cannot avoid considering the cost of inadequate preparation and wrongheaded priorities. Priorities which include waging wars that cost more in lives and finances than would be spent in lifting up a future friend.
It is not Christian to make war, when instead we are called to be peacekeepers. Jesus sought to heal the lame, the lepers, the blind. Taking care of a neighbor’s or family member’s need was Jesus’ ministry and calling card. He simply loved and wanted the best for everyone.
Growing up in a Southern Baptist Church I regularly heard that I (and everyone else) needed to “get right with Jesus.” This I think is what evolved into the less demanding WWJD (what would Jesus do).
Of course even the most casual of Bible readers should know what we ought do. Micah 6:8 says, “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?”
This, when linked with the good Samaritan caring for one who would have despised him, makes it clear what Jesus would do and how to get “right” with him.
Love God, love your family, love your neighbor. When all else fails, try Jesus.
May you have a blessed Easter. He is Risen!
