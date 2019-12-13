Augusta County citizens recently turned out to forcefully request a county distinction for gun autonomy. In Waynesboro much the same happened. In that gathering, though, there seemed to be a more pronounced calling out of a supposed opposition. (The unhelpful mentioning of Jennifer Lewis, a good person, a cat rescuer of good intentions, was disappointing)
In Staunton. a school board meeting became a sounding board for charges of system racism. We have always let our feelings be known, but these multiple gatherings with so much negative emotion seem different.
Our national motto is, “E pluribus unum,” out of many one. Jesus wanted us to realize we are all of “one flock.”
George Washington in his farewell address noted: “…you have in common cause fought and triumphed together; the independence and liberty you possess are the work of joint counsels, and joint efforts of common dangers, sufferings, and successes.”
We have gained much by working together as opposed to pulling apart.
Public dissent and active resistance are not new for this country. Just rather new here. The “Boston Tea Party” was a first. The Civil War the largest. Marches in Selma, Greensboro’s lunch counter sit-ins were part of a national resistance to racial inequality. But these were not local activities.
I was in high school when integration occurred locally. The National Guard was not needed, no officials stood in our doorways. It just happened with little note.
Booker T’s “Golden Eagles” simply, peacefully, became “Leemen.” In the county, the African-American school age population was seamlessly, at least as observed by this witness, accommodated.
I will not say there was no animosity, no personal disagreement. There was, which only serves to make the uneventful union all the more noteworthy.
When Viet Nam was a battlefield in South East Asia and U. S. college campuses my generation, locally, just quietly went and came back. No protests. Draft dodgers in this area were not a thing. We still believed in country over self.
So it has caught me by surprise that we are so upset now over issues that we more quietly addressed in times past. It caused me to revisit Bruce Springsteen’s “My Hometown”:
“In ’65 tension was running high at my high school.
There were lots of fights between blacks and white,
There was nothing you could do.
Two cars at a light on a Saturday night, in the back seat there was a gun,
words were passed in a shotgun blast, troubled times had come, to my hometown.”
We could see how emotions could rise to violence. Kent State, the 1968 Democratic National Convention, the violence in the South, were all justifications to keep calm and keep going. As we did.
But now we seem prematurely upset and too eager to battle over what might be, instead of what is. The biblical wisdom about not borrowing tomorrow’s problems today is still good advice.
Consider there are some 27 new gun bills now filed with the General Assembly.
Most are attempts to make existing restrictions more effective or more punitive. Laws keeping guns out of the hands of criminals, those under protection orders, or minors without supervision shouldn’t be overly provocative. Restrictions on guns in schools and other public structures are of place not so much of personal gun rights.
And while I fully understand how the proposed banning of assault weapons, particularly the restricting to even possessing one could be a “pry from my cold dead hands” moment. But even that should not prevent us from allowing our “joint counsel and joint efforts” time to work.
Regarding the Staunton concerns, few would think we just need more time for racial discrimination to die its necessary death. It seems to be the snake that no matter how many times you bash it, just keeps moving.
As I regularly substitute in Staunton schools, at all levels, I feel I have a good sense of the system. I have never observed a racially insensitive reaction by a staff member. What I have observed is a system dedicated to allowing kids to be themselves in hopes of reaching them.
Just as not all students can ace the SATs, no matter how well tutored, not all students can behave perfectly, no matter the monitoring. As in politics, working together, in this case parents and teachers, is likely the necessary tonic.
Jennifer Lewis, sanctuary advocates, and school board speakers are all good, well intentioned people. We don’t need to invite “troubled times,” just time to peacefully work through our differences.
