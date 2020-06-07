Among high school history teachers like myself, and others with a sense of irony, there is a meme circulating this week:
“You know, I always wanted to know what it would be like to simultaneously experience the Spanish Flu of 1918, the Great Depression, and the 1968 mass protests while Andrew Johnson was president.”
I hesitate to mention it, because I am wary of making light of the events since George Floyd was murdered by a police officer as three other officers watched. Humor doesn’t work at this moment.
However, I begin with this meme, because I can’t seem to separate these current events from the history I teach, or more importantly, to separate these protesters, righteous and angry over Floyd’s death, from the students I teach.
In 1619 — 401 years ago — the first African slaves arrived in Virginia. In my U.S. history class, it was just a few months ago that we recognized this quadricentennial. (For more information about this turning point, check out the New York Times’ The 1619 Project.)
Two hundred forty six years later, slavery was outlawed by the 13th Amendment, but official, violent racial discrimination was not. (View the film, 13th, directed by Ava Duvernay, for more about the impact the 13th Amendment had and didn’t have.)
It was exactly 52 years ago this weekend — June 5, 1968 — that Democratic front-runner Bobby Kennedy was shot. He died the next day. His death was only two months after the tragedy of Martin Luther King’s assassination. These violent incidents, followed by violent, angry protests at the national political conventions, made for a year in which American democracy seemed at risk to many — mostly the “Silent Majority” who had basked in its privilege all their lives.
By some standards, the Civil Rights movement had already attained its goals by then: school desegregation, passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Who dreamed then that the issues King and other Civil Rights activists, including the Black Panthers, were trying to address in 1968 would be the same ones drawing people to the streets around the world this week: inequality, injustice in many forms including police brutality, continuing racism. (See the fantastic PBS documentary, “Black Panthers.”)
Does it surprise you to consider that 14-year-old Trayvon Martin was killed over 8 years ago? It was his murder that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. His death, of course, was not the first case in America of a young black man — or child! — dying at the hands of white authorities, or people who acted as though they were the authorities. We can look back over 401 years of such injustice. Nor was Martin’s death the last. From 2013-2019, according to the website Mapping Police Violence, 336 unarmed black people were killed by police in this country.
About 5 years ago, seeking a way to take action after the long string of well-publicized deaths from Michael Brown to Freddie Gray to Philando Castile, some other teachers and I started a Diversity Coalition at our high school. We reached out to students who struggled with the violence and racism they witnessed in those events and others. We have talked and marched and done our best to draw attention to, or otherwise grapple with, injustice.
And yet, we arrive at this week, with millions of people protesting racial discrimination and violence, not just by official authorities but by white supremacists who think they ought to have the authority to wage violence. Though it is reported that the protests have mostly been peaceful, it has not been so everywhere.
And in spite of what seems to me clearly righteous anger on the part of those marching, there are critics. “This isn’t the right way to bring about change,” they say, ignoring that organized protests dating to the end of the Civil War have brought change, but not enough to avoid the death of George Floyd.
Conversely, though the reaction of authorities to the protests has sometimes been peaceful, it has not been so everywhere — most notably at the White House. National Guard tanks rolled down the streets of Washington, DC, after peaceful protesters were dispersed forcefully with tear gas for a staged presidential photo op. One begins to fear again for this democracy, not because of violent protests but because of official response.
I have tried reaching out to my students by virtual means in the last few days. They are not responding much, but I hope they are hearing me. My heart hurts for those young adults today, but I hope they are feeling empowered to speak, to march, to give voice to rage about injustice.
I hope they know that in spite of 401 years behind this conflict, history and progress must be on our side. I hope they continue to march us forward.
Another meme is making the rounds on social media this week: “Justice is what love looks like in public.” It’s the message I would highlight for my students to look for in the peaceful, angry protests we see around the world.
