I have always loved the Fourth of July. Perhaps it is the historian’s lens through which I view things, but my heart always swells with pride when I remember the story of that first Independence Day.
Of course, it would be another century before all Americans were free, and we are still on our journey to “a more perfect Union,” but the triumph of people from all walks of life joining for a just cause against a rich and powerful opponent is the stuff of fairy tales and movies. And that’s exactly how America was founded. It’s the reason our national DNA is programmed to believe not only in the underdog, but also in the hard journey toward justice and equality.
An amazing event happened this Fourth of July weekend that caused me to begin making comparisons to that first improbable July 4 way back in 1776. On Sunday, after a wonderful fireworks show the night before, I received a text, then a phone call, then the floodgates opened as my inbox overflowed, my phone rang non-stop and Facebook burst into flames. The reason? Dominion and Duke Energy announced that, after six years, they were pulling the plug on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, an unnecessary and highly controversial natural gas project that threatened communities along its 600-mile route from West Virginia, across Virginia and deep into North Carolina.
Celebratory shouting ensued and then a stunned silence born of disbelief. We did it. History does repeat itself. David again beat Goliath. A ragtag Continental Army again stopped the Redcoats. The comparisons bubble easily to the surface of our celebratory glass of champagne. That first Fourth of July came a little more than a year after the American Revolution was launched at Lexington and Concord in 1775. In all, it took the newly organized country six years to win at Yorktown. There were many dark hours in those years of struggle.
Soon after the initial rumors that there was a 42-inch high-pressure pipeline planned for our area, a group of us gathered around the dining room table of a local farmer and formed the Augusta County Alliance. At first, we were just trying to learn more about the project; the more we learned, the more alarmed we became, and the more we began to push back. We quickly realized that there was no “good” route; that all were equally destructive, and that the ACP would put families in harm’s way, threaten local economic drivers and pollute our water. Eminent domain would be used to seize land for private profit. We now know the pipeline was never needed to supply electricity or natural gas. It was, from start to finish, a way for Dominion to pad shareholder pockets.
That was six years ago in the summer of 2014. Even as we were forming the Alliance, concerned folks across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina were doing the same thing. In a lesson that today’s Americans might draw from, we found common ground where we could work together and lean on each other for support as we battled a giant. The people joined hands with one another: those from the karst lands of the mountains, the historic Black communities, the farmers growing food for the world, the Native Peoples, the teachers, the children, the elderly. For those along the path of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, this was never a partisan issue. It was a community issue, and we were in this together.
From the start we had the benefit of some crack legal teams, including two non-profit environmental law firms who believed in our cause. The Southern Environmental Law Center successfully wielded the power of the law against one of the most heavily beefed up legal firms in the nation and won. Appalachian Mountain Advocates used its expertise to build a protective shield around those in harm’s way because of the dangerous and destructive route to which Dominion arrogantly and dispassionately adhered.
Just as in that first Revolution, there were trying times in those ensuing months and years. However, it was never about winning one battle, it was about winning the war. There is an old adage about death by a thousand cuts. We knew that there wasn’t one thing that would bring the project to its knees, but eventually enough costly blows were landed and enough time passed that we won the day. We challenged the project at every opportunity, from the county board of zoning appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. “This pipeline is not a done deal,” became our mantra.
On Sunday, the people were victorious. We won the ACP fight because of the thousands of people who refused to give up. For six years the people wrote letters, marched, put up signs, donated money, planted corn and became watchdogs on the ground and in the air. The people pushed and pushed and pushed.
Little by little cracks appeared. First one permit, then another, then another. The clock kept running and the cuts kept coming. And the chorus grew: "This pipeline is not a done deal. This pipeline is not a done deal." I can’t help but think that even a heavenly chorus chimed in as some of the pipeline resisters who have left this earth – Mary Louise, Roland, Polly, Ann, J.W. – were pulling strings from above.
In the end, an incredible grassroots effort brought down a flawed project deemed one of the costliest in the nation. Company officials said in a statement that other recent federal court rulings have heightened the litigation risk, extended the project’s timeline and further ballooned the cost of the project, which has already risen from an estimated $5 billion in 2014 to $8 billion today. All that is true, but without the incredible grassroots effort that stretched like a lifeline from the fracking wells of West Virginia almost to South Carolina, the ACP would have been built.
Going forward, we do not wish Dominion ill will. We are a nation and a world that relies upon energy, and Dominion is a vital part of that picture. We do hope, however, that Dominion will use the past six years as a lesson to find a path forward as a better corporate citizen prepared to partner, not profit, from the communities it serves as we all pivot toward an energy future that addresses climate solutions and justice issues for America and the world. If that happens, it will be a win-win for everybody and perhaps the 2020 Fourth of July will truly go down in history as the best Fourth since 1776.
That first American victory against the British Goliath took six long years before it ended in Virginia. This one, against a Goliath called Dominion, also took six years before it, too, ended in Virginia. History does repeat itself.
