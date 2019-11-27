It was an unexpected Thanksgiving miracle handed to us out of the blue, but one which we will never forget.
How often have you wished to spend time with a departed family member or friend? For a few short hours on that memorable Thanksgiving in the 1990s, we were given that privilege.
Technically, my grandmother was not dead, of course, but for all intents and purposes she was no longer with us. Mommom had been physically and mental sharp well into her 80s, but when the deterioration began it was swift and heart-wrenching.
Perhaps it was a series of strokes, or Parkinson’s, or arteriosclerosis, or a combination of those medical conditions. For reasons that were never quite clear, she drifted away quite rapidly and nearly completely. The mind that had sleuthed out every branch of our family tree to the 16th century was locked tight or gone — we didn’t know which — and the voice that could recall historical details with the knowledge of a history professor was silenced.
When we visited her and talked, the blue eyes were blank and distant with no glimmer of recognition. If we could extract one or two words — never mind complete sentences — from her then we counted that as a successful outing.
After we placed her in a local nursing home, she took to wandering the halls with her walker; never speaking or showing a spark of recognition to anything or anybody. Oddly enough, she developed a bird-like chirping noise as she traveled the corridors so that you could tell that she was in the vicinity and track her progress from one end of the building to the other.
We visited regularly despite the disheartening sadness of it all. Ofttimes in the middle of a visit she would grab her walker and wander away from us, chirping her way down the halls.
In many ways in our minds she was already gone; certainly the Mommom we knew and loved was no longer with us in any recognizable form.
Then came the miracle Thanksgiving. We had debated about whether or not to bring Mommom home for the day to celebrate the holiday with the family, but had decided that not only would such an effort be unsettling to her psyche, but the logistics were daunting.
Nonetheless, everyone deserves a Thanksgiving and so, while we waited to sit down to turkey and dressing in Staunton, my father made the short drive to the nursing home for a quick visit with his mother. When he failed to return at the appointed hour for our feast, we were a bit worried and perhaps annoyed.
Then my uncle and aunt arrived with an amazed look on their faces. The story, as it was related to us, was that my father had arrived at the nursing home to visit Mommom and had found her sitting in a chair and perfectly lucid. Not only did she welcome him and talk, but she asked about the rest of the family.
The human brain is a funny thing; its secrets hard to fathom. My father, leery of just how much had apparently returned to Mommom’s brain, began asking her genealogy questions. She reeled off the answers like a pro. He even tried to trick her by deliberately misspelling one surname, but she interrupted him with the correct spelling.
Eager to seize the moment and knowing that the veracity of his story might be questioned, he hustled Mommom off to the nearest phone so that she could wish her other son, my uncle, a happy Thanksgiving. That was the reason for the amazement on my uncle’s face. He had just finished chatting with his mother in a fashion that he had thought would never occur again.
When my father arrived for dinner, he related the tale in disbelief. Eager to see for ourselves, the grandchildren gulped down dinner and rushed out to the nursing home to visit with Mommom. It was me, my brother and his wife and their month-old baby girl, Erin, and my very-pregnant sister.
We arrived at meal time for the residents so we pulled up a chair and talked to Mommom while she ate. She recognized us, breaking into a wide grin when she saw Erin, whom she immediately declared “our baby,” thereby putting a stamp of approval on her tiny great-grandchild. Mommom’s blue eyes sparkled as she eyed my sister’s bulging stomach and finally she could resist no longer and laid her hand on the distended abdomen as if to connect with the next generation.
By the time the meal was finished, it was becoming obvious that Mommom was slipping away from us. Her conversation reverted to a few words rather than complete sentences. We took her back to her room and talked to her some more but the blank look was returning to those eyes and she appeared to be struggling between two worlds. The last lucid thing she said to us involved her little great-granddaughter. We asked her if she remembered her name. Mommom’s brow furrowed in concentration and then from deep within her she had the answer. “Erin” she said triumphantly.
With that, the curtains were closed. Shortly afterward she took off with her walker, chirping down the hallway.
It was a Thanksgiving miracle. We knew that whatever that brain held was still there, but locked mysteriously away from this world. For a few short hours on that one day, for whatever reason, the veil was lifted. And then it dropped back down. Just over a year later, and without ever really speaking lucidly again, Mommom passed away. But for us she had departed long ago except for those few short hours on that special Thanksgiving day.
