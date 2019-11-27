Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, ROCKINGHAM, AND HIGHLAND COUNTIES, AND THE NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE. IN WEST VIRGINIA, PENDLETON COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&