A friend of mine who was born in India and who now works in America sent me a list recently of “Nine Regrets People Have at the End of Life.” They are:
1. I wish I had been more loving to the people who matter the most.
2. I wish I had been a better spouse, parent, or child.
3. I wish I had not spent so much time working.
4. I wish I had taken more risks.
5. I wish I had been happier and enjoyed life more.
6. I wish I had lived my own dream.
7. I wish I had taken better care of myself.
8. I wish I had done more for others.
9. I wish I had chosen work that was meaningful for me.
Many, many people would agree with my friend’s list. But his list got me to thinking about some other regrets we might soon have. Here is a list of “Nine Regrets Citizens Will Have at the End of America.”
1. I wish I had not taken for granted the God-given liberties our Constitution protected for us. Instead, I wish I had noticed the insidious, internal attacks on our Constitution and on our freedoms, and I wish I had gotten involved in defeating the attacks and defending the Constitution.
2. I wish I had not allowed certain players in our government and the media to use fear, lies, and intimidation to make me blind to their attacks on our legal rights.
3. I wish I had done a better job of fighting for our Second Amendment freedoms so that I would have been better able to protect our other freedoms.
4. I wish I had done a better job of fighting for our First Amendment freedoms instead of allowing social media giants and self-appointed government “saviors” to control what we were allowed to say and where we were allowed to worship at a time when more than ever we needed alternate voices and the presence of God in our lives.
5. I wish that instead of ignoring the “dirty” world of politics I had registered to vote, actually voted in every election, actually worked to get decent candidates nominated so I would have a choice worthy of my vote, paid attention to how my elected representatives voted, and held those representatives accountable for voting the way they said they would when they asked me to vote for them.
6. I wish I had done a better job of teaching my kids about their God-given freedoms rather than letting liberal university professors and school administrators distort our history, denigrate our freedoms, and demean our way of life. As part of that, I wish I had made sure that my children learned “how to think” rather than just being taught “what to think” because once liberal academicians got control of “whether” our children think, our freedoms were lost.
7. I wish I had done a better job of standing up for myself, my family, and my faith and had spoken with courage about the legal, social, and moral issues that mattered without letting taunts and threats and vulgarity make me shy away from these important topics.
8. I deeply regret turning a blind eye to the moral decay of America and mistakenly thinking that how other people live and act and think does not affect the quality of my life.
9. I am so, so sorry that my children and their children will never be able to enjoy the freedoms that their forebears have enjoyed because my generation got busy, got distracted, got bored, got complacent, got whatever... and because we weren’t paying attention, we let those freedoms slip away forevermore, never to be seen again, because there is no other beacon of liberty and hope in the world — now that we have lost America.
This list of regrets is written for a time in the future, but based on what we are seeing this year, that time may not be very far away unless we, as Americans, wake up to what is being done to us by people who believe the government can do a better job of deciding what our lives should be than we can. Trust me; if we allow someone else to decide what our lives will be, our lives will never be what God intended them to be. They will be far, far worse. We can either start doing the things we need to do to preserve our freedoms, or we can start rehearsing our regrets.
