Every community needs unsung heroes — men and women who go about doing many small, important things even though they get little recognition.
Without these everyday heroes, communities would lose a vibrance that makes each community more livable. Each community — I hope — has a number of such heroes who add value to the community because of their personal investment of time and talent.
One of Waynesboro’s unsung heroes is Ken Adams. Ken is a retired gentleman who quietly goes about improving Waynesboro by doing many little things that add up to a significant contribution to the quality of life in the city.
Ken has established an annual Washington Day Breakfast. One goal is, of course, to have a good time while eating good food, but the larger goal is to teach American history to the young people of Waynesboro in a fun way — and with information about the real America that students don’t seem to get in public schools anymore. Granted, a lot of adults come to the breakfast, but over a third of the attendees are school age. And through Ken’s fundraising efforts, every child under age 12 attends for free, and those aged 12 to 18 can attend for half-price.
Ken’s work with young people doesn’t just stop with the Breakfast. He has also served as a member of the Advisory Board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Further, he founded and is president of the national pro-life group “The Day of Tears.” This group’s efforts to preserve the lives of unborn children led to an invitation to the White House in 2019.
Many of Ken’s efforts are focused around politics. He and his lawyer son, Jeff, led the four-year fight against an unconstitutional law in Virginia commonly called “The Incumbent Protection Act.” The law limited Virginia voters’ ability to select the nominees for public office that they wanted, while allowing incumbent office holders to practically guaranty their own re-nomination for as long as they chose to run.
Ken has been very outspoken in his support of our Second Amendment rights and personally led a large delegation to the Waynesboro City Council earlier this year to fight for our rights to defend ourselves from “all enemies, both foreign and domestic.” Ken’s efforts to protect life and liberty are an outgrowth of his Christian faith, which is nurtured through his attendance at Faith Point Church.
At a time when the Waynesboro Republican Committee was on the verge of collapse, Ken stepped up and became chairman.
In the six years since he assumed that role, Ken has tripled the size of the committee, has established and maintained the only year-round, local Republican headquarters among the 19 cities and counties that make up Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District, and in the midst of America’s very divisive political atmosphere, has developed a cohesive and energized group of people who actually work together in serving the Waynesboro community and in helping elect to public office conservative candidates who accurately reflect the values of the people of Waynesboro.
Ken is up for reelection on March 7, and in the spirit of divisiveness, some people outside of Waynesboro have put up a candidate to take over the Waynesboro Republican committee and put an end to the things that Ken has and continues to accomplish. Most people don’t even know the opponent’s name. He has not attended a Republican meeting in Waynesboro in the past seven years — if he ever has.
In fact, no one can find where he has been active in any Republican activities anywhere. One can surmise that the same self-serving cabal who have caused turmoil in Augusta County and other areas of the Sixth Congressional District are now trying to infect the climate of Waynesboro with a vindictiveness and vulgarity that no community welcomes.
Every community needs its unsung heroes. No community needs outside influences to try to minimize or even eliminate the work of the quiet people who give so much of themselves to make life better for each member of that community.
Unsung heroes, like Ken Adams, are consistent and persistent. They are a blessing to their communities.
