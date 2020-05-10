Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, ROCKINGHAM, WESTERN HIGHLAND AND EASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES, AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE. IN WEST VIRGINIA, WESTERN PENDLETON AND EASTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&