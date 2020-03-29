An online meme reads, “the coronavirus will come and go, but the government will never forget how easy it was to take control of your life. To control every sporting event, classroom, restaurant table and church pew. And even if you are allowed to leave your house.”
And because we have been panicked into submission, we let the government get away with it — even though it violates a number of clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
The “contracts clause” of our Constitution prohibits states from interfering with lawful contracts, such as employment agreements. The 14th Amendment’s “due process clause” prohibits the government from interfering with life, liberty or property without a trial at which the state must prove guilt. The “takings clause” of the Fifth Amendment requires the state to compensate an owner when it meaningfully interferes with an owner’s lawful use of his property. And the First Amendment denies the government the right to prevent citizens from peacefully assembling. It also prohibits the government from interfering with our church services.
Yet these executive decrees they are not even legislation — fly — in the face of constitutional law because we have somehow come to believe we need a nanny-state to protect us from bad things. The government can’t protect us from every bad thing. Bad things happen. That’s life. Yet although “we the people” are free to choose to engage in “social distancing” and frequent hand washing with soap, we cannot legally, under our Constitution be compelled to do so.
That does not stop Democratic governors. NBC News estimates that more than 80 million Americans have been told to stay home — or else. Hawaii’s Governor David Ige threatens to jail anyone who does not obey his edicts. Alaska calls violation of a quarantine order a Class A misdemeanor with a potential year in jail and $10,000 fine. Mississippi provides a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $5,000 fine for “knowingly and willfully” violating a quarantine order. Michigan and California would find violations of their “stay home” orders to be a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. In New York, businesses that fail to comply can be fined and shut down by the government. Los Angeles threatens to cut off water and power to “nonessential” businesses that refuse to close down, calling them “irresponsible and selfish.” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has suggested activating the National Guard to force people to comply, and he even asks New Jersey citizens to report on their neighbors — shades of the Nazi Gestapo and Orwell’s “1984.” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order could put people who gather and pray at their churches in jail for up to 12 months and inflict fines of up to $2,500.
Americans are letting Democratic politicians get away with direct violations of the Constitution. The whole country is in a panic because instead of turning to God for our safety, we have learned to depend on the government to “give us this day our daily food stamps,” and “deliver us from evil (viruses).” Government is a terrible God.
And for what? Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, notes that the media has “frightened the American people” with salacious reporting about coronavirus. Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of the Imperial College London, who created the coronavirus model that has been frequently cited in public reports, has massively downgraded his projected death toll. He concedes that far more people have had the disease over a longer period of time than originally projected, and thus the death rate is considerably lower than his original projection suggested. Oxford epidemiologist Sunetra Gupta concurs with Ferguson’s corrected results by saying that the virus has been invisibly spreading for at least a month earlier than suspected. Her model indicates that fewer than one in a thousand who have been infected with the coronavirus become sick enough to need hospitalization. Stanford Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology John Ioannidis calls the response to coronavirus “a fiasco in the making” based on “utterly unreliable” data. He states that “the woefully inadequate data we have...indicates that the extreme measures taken by many countries are likely way out of line and may result in ultimately unnecessary and catastrophic consequences.”
The government can ask America to take preventative measures — and Americans will most likely voluntarily take all reasonable precautions. But to allow governmental edicts based on faulty research to violate our Constitutional rights with impunity is the greatest disaster of this entire pandemic. Our founding fathers secured our freedoms with their “lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor.”
Today’s Americans are giving our freedoms away to avoid body aches and low-grade fevers from which most people will recover with simple over-the-counter medications. We certainly do need to make America great again — and a crucial part of doing that is recognizing how our constitutional freedoms are being threatened. Otherwise, we will lose by fear and neglect what our founding fathers gained for us by courage and sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.