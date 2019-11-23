Since every person is born with an an innate awareness of God’s existence and a God-given knowledge of right and wrong, the questions of, “Where do atheists come from?” or “How come people change the God revealed in the Bible into a God that looks so different?” are good ones.
The Bible answers these by first explaining that “what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them” (Romans 1:19), so that “they are without excuse” (1:20b), but “although they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks to Him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened (1:21).”
The second half of the first chapter in Romans helps us understand how a person can get to the place where he no longer recognizes sin as sin and lives the rest of his days in willful rebellion against God. The example given in Romans 1:26-27 is homosexual sin, but, really, any sin would fit.
So often, I hear this passage preached with the emphasis on how man has failed to honor God and has moved from worshipping the Creator to worshipping the creation, and this is indeed a good place to start. What too often gets neglected, however, is that simple little phrase “or give thanks to Him,” that falls right in the middle of that teaching. We must not lose sight of the seriousness of the sin of ingratitude.
God created man, and all was good. God gave man wonderful things — a beautiful garden, dominion over the animals, a partner for life, a paradise without pain, sorrow or troubles.
Then man sinned.
The world became cursed and everything now suffers — nature and humanity alike. How could man sin, when everything he could ever need had been given to him? Because he wasn’t thankful. He believed the lie that Satan fed him, the lie that says God doesn’t give good gifts, He only gives the good things we had coming to us because of our own goodness. Ingratitude comes from an attitude of entitlement and results in a heart of bitterness. Bitterness leads to all kinds of sins.
Thanksgiving is just a few days away. Are you thankful? Do you ever stop to think who you owe thanksgiving to? There are certainly times to thank your fellow man. Thank your boss for giving you an opportunity to make a living. Thank your spouse for being so patient. Thank your kids for the joy they bring to your life. Thank the police and military for their protection, and the public fire and rescue workers for being ready to spring into action to save your life, if the situation should present itself. Yes, thank one another.
Ultimately, however, thanksgiving belongs to God. It is God who made you, from scratch, with intimate detail, with great purpose and love. It is God who puts breath in your lungs. Inhale. Exhale. Inhale. Exhale. Thank God you are able to breathe. It is God who sustains you. He keeps the sun far enough away that you don’t burn to a crisp and close enough that you don’t freeze like an icicle. He tells the waves where to stop. He controls the winds. It is God who gives you all the good things that you get to enjoy.
James 1:17 says, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights…” He gives you food that is delicious, as well as your ability to taste it. He gives you beautiful sunrises and sunsets, as well as your ability to see it. He gives you people with whom to share your life, as well as the capacity to enjoy their companionship.
If it is good, it is from God. Thank Him.
I thank God today for two wonderful parents who prayed for me for almost 29 years, praying that God would save me.
I thank God for a godly wife who loves Jesus.
I thank God for three children, all growing in the ways of the Lord and speaking up for His glory.
I thank God for the church in which He has placed me, a church full of loving people who want to know Him more richly.
Mostly, I’m thankful for Jesus and His willingness to die for my sins, for my good and His own glory.
I am never as thankful as I should be, but, nonetheless, I am thankful. Are you?
