I thought I’d share a few chapters of the story that is my life thus far, upon the celebration of my 50th birthday (Dec. 13):
» Childhood: God didn’t have to place me with two parents who loved him, but he did. Because he did, I grew up in a home where I was sheltered from abuse and cruelty, anguish and chaos. I don’t say this to be boastful in any way or because I think in any way that I am better than anyone (I am not). I say this to glorify God and to brag a bit on my parents, who have always been for me a true gift from God.
» Teen years: I grew up learning about the goodness of the Lord, but that teaching didn’t truly touch my life in my teen years, when I did my own thing. Really, I didn’t even do my own thing, I did the thing I thought would make me popular, which at Waynesboro High School in the mid to late 80’s was drinking a lot of beer. And dark liquor. And MD 20/20. Throughout those years, God kept His hand on me. He let me suffer consequences at times, but he kept me from the worst things that could have happened. He kept me alive.
» Early adulthood: It was during my twenties that things got a bit out of hand. I choose not to go into detail, but if I had to choose one word to describe those years of my life, I’d have to choose the word “Selfish.” I did all the things that I did with little consideration of how they affected others. Even so, God watched over me. He kept me from car accidents, a night when I should’ve burned to death, a couple incidents where I nearly drowned, a time when a drunk waved a gun at me (fortunately, he was too wasted to focus and still hadn’t pulled the trigger when two cops showed up!).
» 28 years and 11 months: I was one month from my 29th birthday when God saved me in November 1998. I wasn’t looking for Him, but he saved me anyway. Melanie and I were just trying to find a pastor to do our wedding; little did we know God had greater plans. I had been taught about Jesus my whole life but had been a rebellious fool. Melanie had never heard the gospel, but readily believed it, saying she’d been waiting to hear such news her whole life. Thank you, Jesus, for the greatest moment of my entire story.
» Growing up: God grew me in many ways over many years as I learned what it meant to live for him. He placed me in Bible-believing, Jesus-teaching, people-reaching churches. He let me be part of ministries that he grew up around me. He allowed me to share about salvation in Christ alone to dozens of people who believed and repented of their sins. He gave me three wonderful children and taught me how to raise them in the way of the Lord, just as my parents had raised me. I was far from perfect during this phase of my life. I made lots of mistakes, some more serious than others. Even so, God kept me close to Him and never let me stray too far.
» Grottoes: We moved back to the Valley where I’d grown up in 2011. God put us in Grottoes in 2012, having me to serve at the First Baptist Church of Grottoes for nearly eight years now, eight wonderful years. He continues to teach me. He continues to be patient with me. He continues to change me for my good and His glory.
My body is older, fatter and slower than it used to be (I hear it only gets worse!). My energy comes and goes. There are areas in my life where I wish I could get a do-ever. I still need help daily from the Lord to get it right. He is faithful though — he always has been, even when I wasn’t faithful to him.
Fifty years.
Wow.
However long I have left, I pray I can live in a way that honors God, living not for the praise of people or hoping to be voted “most liked.” I just want to live so that people who know me will know that the last 21 years of my life living for Jesus have been the 21 best years.
Here’s to 50 more, give or take!
