One of the hardest things we have to do on this earth is to say goodbye to someone we love who has died. I have had to do that this week, as have many of you. The longer we live the more people we find ourselves saying good bye to. Death is all around us.
In 1 Thessalonian 4:13, Paul tells us, “we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope.”
He isn’t saying that we don’t grieve at all — we will grieve because we miss a person. Christians don’t have to grieve, however, in the same way the rest of the world grieves. If we understand some of the promises and assurances we are given in Scripture (what Paul means in this verse when he says we shouldn’t be “uninformed”), we can view the death of believer as a blessed thing, as much as it might still hurt. I’d like to share a few of these assurances.
» “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints” (Psalm 116:15). In several places in Scripture, followers of Jesus Christ are referred to saints (contrary to some teaching, living Christians are already saints, not just dead ones!). From God’s perspective, the earthly death of one of these saints is a precious thing. God made us, God loves us and God always knows what is best for us. God knows that the sweetest thing that can happened to a believer is to be able to finally leave this world behind and just be in His presence. God takes great joy in being united for eternity with another of His children. This is a great reminder for us as we grieve.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). In this beloved, oft-quoted verse, Jesus tells us that those who believe in Him don’t really die, but are given eternal life.
Paul says that, “we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord” (2 Corinthians 5:8), helping us understand that the eternal life Jesus promised in John 3:16 is not a lifetime stuck in these deteriorating bodies on a broken earth, but is instead much better than that.
Paul shares more about that perspective when he says, “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us” (Romans 8:18).
I find this verse particularly encouraging as I consider that Paul endured more suffering than anyone who ever lived and also got a glimpse into heaven. In other words, Paul is the perfect person to be able to look at suffering and glory and weigh them against each other.
His conclusion after doing so was that the glory to come is so wonderful that it makes the suffering we go through now not even worth mentioning. Wow!
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” (Revelation 21:4).
In this famous verse, we see a picture of eternity to come on the renewed earth and heavens. We are promised that anything we think of as bad or unpleasant will be things of the past. There will be no more sorrow, no more suffering and no more sin! What a great eternal life that will be!
I want to end with the words Jesus spoke to Martha, as she mourned over the passing of her brother Lazarus.
“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?’” (John 11:25-26).
Jesus told us clearly what a person must do to have eternal life — it is as simple as believing in Him. In other places in the Bible, we learn that “believing in Him” means believing that He is the Messiah (the anointed one prophesied about in the Old Testament), that He is the only way to heaven and that He is God in the flesh. The person that believes this will never really die.
The question for you then is the same one Jesus asked Martha — Do you believe?
