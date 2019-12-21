“Now the birth of Jesus Christ took place in this way.
When his mother Mary had been betrothed to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit. And her husband Joseph, being a just man and unwilling to put her to shame, resolved to divorce her quietly.
But as he considered these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.”
All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet:
‘Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall call his name Immanuel’ (which means, God with us).
When Joseph woke from sleep, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him: he took his wife, but knew her not until she had given birth to a son. And he called his name Jesus” (Matthew 1:18-25)
If you want the most basic, short version of what Christians are celebrating during Christmas, these verses from the book of Matthew would be the place to look. In these verses, we meet Mary, a young virgin from the house of David (Luke 3) who has become pregnant — this was no ordinary birth, but was clearly a miracle from God!
Mary was engaged to be married to a man named Joseph, whose ancestry can also be traced to the house of David (Matthew 1:1-17). The fact that Mary was found to be pregnant complicated the relationship, to say the least. Old Testament law clearly denounced sex outside marriage to begin with, so even if the child had been Joseph’s, it would have been shameful.
The baby not being Joseph’s, however, made matters much worse; people would have gossiped, slandered and judged the young teen girl and her soon-to-be husband. Joseph thought seriously of breaking off the engagement, something that was no small act in 1st century Galilee, as engagements were almost as legally binding as marriage itself.
As he was weighing his options, however, he too was approached by an angel sent from God. The angel reassured Joseph that the baby’s conception, as hard to believe as it was, did indeed come from the Holy Spirit. He told him that the baby would be “God with us,” God in flesh, the promised Savior of the world who the prophets of old had said would one day come. This Savior would be named “Jesus,” a word translated into English from the Hebrew name “Yeshua,” which means “the God who saves” or “the God who delivers.” We know Him by the name Jesus Christ, which translates to “the God who saves, the One who is the Messiah chosen by God.”
The angel left no doubt with this couple that the task with which God had entrusted them would change the world. Indeed, it is hard to argue that anyone who has ever lived in the history of man has impacted the world any more than Jesus Christ has.
Some might point to Moses as having a greater impact, but Moses could only give the law of God to the people; Jesus fulfilled that law by keeping every bit of it! Some might point to Mohammad as being most impactful, but none of Mohammad’s followers actually call him god, nor did he claim to be.
Jesus, on the other hand, claimed divinity and accepted divine worship from His disciples. Moses and Mohammad have been dead for centuries. Jesus Christ, on the other hand, died on the cross as was prophesied, but then left an empty grave behind three days later. His body was ever found. No reasonable explanation for the empty grave has ever been posited. His closest disciples died gruesome deaths clinging to their testimony that Jesus was alive, something they would have refuted, if they’d known they were telling a lie.
That Christmas story (the rest being found in Matthew 1-2, Luke 1-2) is a simple one — God sent His Son to save those who couldn’t save themselves.
Although it is simple, it is, along with the Easter story, the most important story ever told. It is a story of great hope, love and life. Enjoy it this week as you celebrate Jesus.
Merry Christmas!
