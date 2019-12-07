In Luke 1, we read about the angel Gabriel’s promise to Mary that she would soon be pregnant with the long-awaited Messiah.
Mary asks the angel how such a thing could be, since she was still a virgin. Gabriel reminds her that “nothing is impossible with God” (Luke 1:37). Amen. God has been in the business of doing what would be impossible for us to do since the beginning of time, as we know it.
Think about this: If God can create this entire universe out of nothing, then there would be nothing else that would be impossible for him to do. Everyone believes something about the beginning of the universe, and no one was there for it, so whatever it is we believe is rooted in faith.
An atheist has faith that nothing created something, that non-intelligence evolved into intelligence, that a non-living thing eventually found life, that chaos produced order. In other words, he is required to believe that the universe came into existence by contracting the laws of nature that govern it today (nothing can not create something, non-life does not bring itself to life, a non-intelligent being can not endow itself with intelligence, chaos does not produce order).
A deist, on the other hand believes that, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1), and nothing else God could ever do could be harder to do than that.
If we Christians believe Genesis 1:1, then we should believe that there is nothing that our mighty God can’t do. If he wants to send so much rain to the earth that the whole earth is covered with water, he can do it — nothing is impossible with God. If he wants to create a dry path in the middle of the Red Sea for the Israelites to walk through, he can do it. If he wants to keep a den full of hungry lions from opening their mouths and eating one of his children, he can do it. If he wants to send a giant fish to swallow a man whole and keep that man safe inside that fish, he can do it. Nothing is impossible for our God.
Furthermore, if God wants to give hope for salvation to mankind, a special creation of God’s created in his image but marked by sinful rebellion, he can do that too.
Something must be said here, though.
When Gabriel said to Mary that nothing is impossible with God, he was referring specifically to God’s ability to do things that defy the laws of nature, as well as for God to do things that no one else can do. He didn’t mean that God could do something that would contradict his holy character or break his own promises.
That’s why it is not possible for God to wink at or ignore our sin — that would violate his standing as a God of complete justice. God can’t be completely just if he doesn’t punish all injustice. That means that every sin that every person has ever committed has to be punished — and it has been or will be.
The sins of those people who have trusted or will trust Christ for salvation have already been punished and paid for by Jesus on the cross. And the sins of those people who have not trusted or will not trust Christ for salvation will be punished and paid for when those people face God on Judgment Day.
This is why the Gospel is so precious. God loved us so much that he sent his son, the second person in the blessed Trinity, to put on human flesh, live a sinless life, willingly receive the punishment for our sins and rise again from the dead.
And, yes, he was born of a virgin. Why, you ask? Because if he’d had two human parents, he would have received a sin nature from his human father, and he wouldn’t be God. How, you ask? Seems impossible, I know, but remember what we just said? Nothing is impossible with God.
If God wants to open a barren womb, he can (Hannah). If he wants to open the womb of a lady well beyond her birthing years, he can (Sarah, Elizabeth). If he wants to put the Messiah of the world in the womb of a woman who is still a virgin, he can and he did, and aren’t we thankful for it?
Remember this Christmas season that, “Nothing is impossible with God!”
