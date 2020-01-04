Is it possible to make a resolution and actually keep it?
I guess that depends on the person making the resolution. Not so different than asking, “Can a person really keep a secret?” or “Should we count on the person who makes us a promise?” Some people can keep confidentiality. Some people can keep promises. And, yes, some people do stay true to a resolution when they make one.
Daniel was one of those people. Daniel was a young Hebrew boy, most likely in his teens or early twenties when King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon conquered Jerusalem, according to the will of God.
God was allowing the Israelites to suffer captivity due to their rebellious hearts and sinful ways. King Nebuchadnezzar’s plan was to start exiling the “best of the best” of the Jews to Babylon, the “best of the best” being young, virile boys who were exceptionally smart and physically capable. They would be taught the ways of the Babylonians and would be influential in settling more of the Israelites as they were brought into Babylon to live.
Daniel fit the criteria set by the king and was brought into captivity, along with Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. One of the first things that Daniel and his fellow exiles were commanded was to change their diets from what God had commanded them to eat to what the king provided for them.
This put Daniel in a precarious spot — obey God and disobey the king of the country in which he was now a prisoner, or obey the king and disobey God. Just as Peter and John would do several hundred years later when standing up against the godless Roman and Jewish authorities, Daniel chose to obey God.
Daniel 1:8 tells us that, “Daniel resolved that he would not defile himself with the king’s food, or with the wine that he drank.” Do you see that? He made a resolution. He decided that no matter what the price, no matter how hard it might be, he would eat only what God had told the Israelites to eat.
Specifically, Daniel asked that an exception be made for him and his friends, that they be given only vegetables and water for ten days. At the end of the 10 days, their physical appearance would be compared to the physical appearance of those on the king’s diet. Those in charge of the exiles reluctantly agreed to the trial period requested by Daniel, and at the end of the 10 days they found that those eating the diet of vegetables and water to be of heartier appearance than those eating the meat and wine.
This is not a commentary against meat and wine, by the way — don’t put words into my mouth that I didn’t speak! The lesson we learn from this story is that the way Daniel and the other boys were able to obey God was by resolving from the get-go (the KJV says Daniel “purposed in his heart”) that they would. What a novel idea! They simply said, “We choose to obey God, so we will obey God.”
So what is involved in resolving to do something or to refrain from something? Let me offer a few simple suggestions:
» We consider whether we can keep our oath before making it — never make an oath before God or man that you don’t intend to keep.
» We come up with a strategy — how will we keep this resolution?
» We pray. Hard. Often.
» We exercise the self-control that God has already given us.
» We trust God to provide what he said he would — strength to endure persecution or discouragement and a way out of any situation that might tempt us to sin or to give up.
» We involve others — most resolutions are easier to keep when done with others. Ecclesiastes 4 reminds us that, “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow” (Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).
» I am like everyone else — I’ve made well-intended commitments at the beginning of the year (as well as at other times) that I failed to keep. I’ve been discouraged on more than one occasion by my inability to follow through on a resolution.
I do believe that it is possible to keep a resolution, though. Daniel did it — let’s use him as an example. Let’s resolve now, purpose in our hearts now, that we will stay the course and then let’s do it! Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.