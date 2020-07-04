Maybe you’ve noticed a bunch of people gathering under a big tent down by the river in Constitution Park this weekend, and have wondered, “What’s going on?”
Perhaps you wondered if there some kind of important rally going on that you weren’t informed about. Or if it was something political.
It was neither of those, but it was and is a special event with God meeting with his people down by the river, and everyone’s invited.
There has been talk about holding big tent revival services in Waynesboro for a few years. I’ve heard about it here and there, although in the past nothing had become of it. This year’s talk seemed different. A small group of men and women have been meeting in downtown Waynesboro every Thursday morning for the past four months to pray over the city. During that time, God began making it clear to this group that the time to hold revival services is now, beginning this Friday and going through next Sunday night.
The stories of how all the details have come together are amazing and point to a God who isn’t in a hurry and who loves doing the unexpected. “Chance” meetings that were clearly divinely appointed. Local businesses donating much more than they’d been asked to donate. Wifi services being provided at the park only a week before the big event launched.
Much work and preparation has gone into the festivities happening in Constitution Park over this 10-day period, but, of course, the most important work has centered on the prayers of God’s people. Putting up a tent doesn’t assure something life-changing will happen. Scheduling talented musicians and gifted speakers from several local churches doesn’t mean for certain that God will move. Creating an event and calling it “revival,” doesn’t guarantee true revival is coming. But prayer changes things. Prayer makes a difference. Prayer prompts a sovereign God who already knows what he wants to do to act. That is why we don’t just hope God will fall on his people during these services — we expect that he will!
Evan Roberts, the great Welsh evangelist of the early 1900’s, famously touted Four Points of Revival. Those four points were:
1. Confess any known sin to God and put away any wrong done to others.
2. Put away any doubtful habit.
3. Obey the Holy Spirit promptly.
4. Confess Christ openly.
As we seek a move of God among his people, we can look at these four points and see that the Bible supports them.
First, if we want to see a move of God that changes things, it will begin with God’s people, not the lost, addressing their own sinfulness and offense against others. Confession is a good starting place. We see this clearly commanded in 2 Chronicles 7:13-14.
Second, we must put to death not only the obvious sins we commit, but those things we do that hurt our witness or hinder our walk. These are the things God warns us against when He tells us to have no other gods before him. Too often we take things that God gave us for good (money, sports, sex, family, etc.) and misuse them, making them idols and elevating them to a position of importance they do not deserve.
Third, we must do what God tells us. Immediately. I just preached Acts 8 last week, which tells of how the Holy Spirit led a man named Philip to a desert place to bring an Ethiopian eunuch to faith in Christ. Had Philip not obeyed, that man might not have heard the gospel!
Finally, we must boldly and regularly tell others about Jesus. This is the commission Jesus gave His disciples, a commission that extends to us today.
I am praying for revival first in my own heart, then locally in the church, then out into the community. I’m confident it’s coming, because I believe it to be the will of God. If you are as hopeful for revival as I am, please join us from 6 till it’s over every night for the next week. Bring a chair (some will be provided). Plan to social distance (let’s worship the Lord responsibly). Invite a friend (pray about who that should be). And come expectant (God will be exalted in the Valley)!
Hope to see you there.
