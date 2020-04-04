While most of the Psalms that we read and treasure were written by King David, whom God called “a man after His own heart,” several were written by “the sons of Korah.”
These men were descendants of a wicked man named Korah, one of three men who led a rebellion against Moses’s position as a leader of the Israelites. You might remember the incident recorded in Number 16, when God opened up the earth and it swallowed up 250 men — Korah was one of the leaders of those men, and he was swallowed up as well.
Although Korah was wicked and rebellious against God, a few hundred years after he’d been destroyed, some of the men in his lineage stood up and separated themselves among the people as true worshipers of God. Several of these ancestors of Korah served as doorkeepers at the tabernacle. Others enlisted as warriors in the army led by David. Some were employed as musicians and songleaders in the tabernacle and later the temple. It was a group from this last bunch that wrote 11 Psalms, including Psalm 44.
Psalm 44 is an encouragement to me, especially today with all the uncertainty we face. In the first verses, the psalmists proclaim, “O God, we have heard with our ears, our fathers have told us, what deeds you performed in their days, in the days of old.”
In other words, it had become a family tradition in the line of Korah for fathers to pass down the stories of the past with their sons, who would one day do the same. That oral tradition kept the heroic stories of patriarchs like Abraham, Jacob and Moses preserved for generation after generation, but more importantly, it taught each new generation to love, respect and trust God. Don’t we need that now?
When we are up against the real possibility of losing our jobs, going into financial ruin or getting sick, how do we keep ourselves from falling apart? How do we keep an inner peace even when the circumstances are not playing out in our favor?
Isaiah spurs us on in Isaiah 26:3 by reminding us, “You (God) keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.” That’s all fine, but how do we know God will keep us in peace? From where does this peace come?
We know because we look at history. We look at the history of Israel, how God preserved His chosen people when enemies would come against them. In Psalm 44:3, the sons of Korah tell how God set up the Promised Land for His children, saying, “…not by their own sword did they win the land, nor did their own arm save them, but your right hand and your arm, and the light of your face, for you delighted in them.”
That is a very important reminder. In that declaration and so many others like it throughout Scripture, we are reminded that God is the one who has always sustained His, not we ourselves. We can’t do it — we never have been able to. He has done it so many times before, though, that we can trust that He will now again.
This doesn’t take away from our personal responsibility to do our part. Just as the Israelites still had to pick up their swords and go into battle, so should we wash our hands, keep our distance and use common sense while this virus is still being passed around.
We don’t have to rely, however, on mere science or medicine to deliver us. We know that God has, and God will. Some, of course, will mock this, calling it foolishness. That’s OK, maybe God will deliver them too and give them another chance to repent and follow him, so they won’t spend eternity in hell. Regardless, we will cling to Him and wait for our rescue.
And by the way, not only do we look to the history of Israel, which culminates with the ultimate act of deliverance through Jesus the Messiah who died so that our sins can be forgiven.
We also look at our history, at what God has done in our own lives. Remember the many times he has given you peace in the midst of the storm. Rejoice in knowing that he has never left you and is still working out his perfect purpose in the storm we are in now.
Praise him!
