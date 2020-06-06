My oldest son Atticus graduates tonight from Spotswood High School. This short letter is written with him, as well as the Class of 2020, in mind.
Dear Graduate,
I am by no means an expert on life (no such a thing exists!), but I’ve been around long enough to have learned a few things. Let me share with you a few of them, as well as some words of encouragement, in hopes that you might find something that I say useful down the line.
» Remember the craziness of 2020: Why? Because you’re getting a good first-hand look at the unpredictability of life. Who could have guessed the word of the year would be “quarantine?” Who knew social distancing was a thing just three months ago? This strange season of coronavirus weirdness shall pass, but know that something else unexpected will emerge in its place. If you learn anything from the first half of 2020, learn to adapt, be flexible and roll with the punches. If you don’t, life is going to be a real aggravation, and you’ll spend way too much time scrambling for cover.
» Care about people: Something else you have seen too much of during your high school years is the wicked way some people treat others. Sexism, discrimination and racism are not as bad as they were when we were your age, but the world is not rid of them yet; in fact, as long as there are sinners living in this world, you can count on such wickedness. Decide not to be part of it. Decide to treat people kindly, regardless of their religion, gender, race or sexual orientation. Decide to be gracious to people, even the ones with whom you disagree. My generation seems to have lost some of this needed compassion — I’m counting on your generation to fix it.
» Learn your values from the Bible, not from the culture: I won’t take the time here to explain why the Bible can be proven a reliable source of truth, although I’ve done so many times before. You should do your homework on that subject yourself, looking to men such as Lee Stroebel, Josh McDowell and the recently deceased Ravi Zacharias for ample factual data on that topic. Once you do, you’ll agree that the Bible must be our authority for life as it contains the very words of God and tells us the way we are to live. The world around you will tell you that you decide what is right and wrong, that you should do what you feel is best and follow your heart concerning the sanctity of life, sexual morality and social values, but the world will be wrong. Only God is big enough to determine such things- seek what He says about life.
» Speak out for justice: You’ve just seen the horrific murder of George Floyd. Unfortunately, this won’t be the last such incident of injustice you’ll see during your life. Speak out against senseless murder and abuse of power. Speak out against racism. Speak out against abortion, which places a woman’s rights to kill her baby over the baby’s right to be born. Speak up for the proper care for those precious babies once they are born. Speak up for good, speak out against evil. Again, learning the Bible will ultimately help you determine one from the other.
» Above all, trust God: God created you and knows you more intimately and loves you more deeply than any human being ever could. He knows what’s best for you and will lead you into the best life now and an eternity with him later, if you will simply trust him. First, trust him to save you through the blood of Jesus (Read Romans 3:23, 6:23, 5:8 and 10:9,13 to see how). Second, trust him with every other moment of your life and enjoy the wonderful life he has planned for you.
Atticus, my oldest son, I love you. Your mom and I are proud of your accomplishments in high school (drum major! economics student of the year!) and look forward to seeing what you will accomplish next at CNU majoring in math and physics before going to space! We pray for you daily and love watching you grow in your faith in the Lord.
Class of 2020, I am proud of you as well. You’ve achieved much, and are just getting started. Keep your eyes on Jesus and no matter what life brings, you can maneuver it confidently and emerge victorious. Congratulations!
