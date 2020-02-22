“Did God really say that?”
What an important question! Since man’s first sin, when Satan asked Eve if God had really forbidden her to eat from all the trees in the garden (he hadn’t; he’d only forbidden her to eat from one of them), most people who have ever lived have been wrestling with the question of what has God said and what hasn’t he said.
Those who aren’t concerned with such a question have always been the minority in their convictions.
I have argued in many other columns why I believe that the God of the Christian Bible is the one and only true God. I am not trying to do that again in today’s column. Instead, I want to discuss for a moment how Christians have traditionally answered this question of what God has said and hasn’t said, and why some who wear the label of Christian today have so badly strayed from traditional Christian conviction on the matter.
Most Christians who have ever lived, no matter where it is they lived, have viewed the Bible as God’s holy, inerrant Word that shows us who God is, how God has related to mankind throughout history and what God expects of us now.
While there have been many divisions concerning the interpretation of specific doctrine and differences of beliefs about certain Christian practices, Christians have mostly agreed that the answer to, “Did God really say that?” has been a simple one — if it’s in our Bible, then God said it.
Read nearly any of the church fathers from nearly any time in history and you will be reading someone who was fully convinced of the inerrancy and dependability of the Scripture.
Over the last two centuries, however, a way of understanding the Bible as less than the literal, reliable, inspired Word of God has crept into Christianity. Liberal theologians such as Friedrich Schleiermacher in the early 1800s, Rudolf Bultmann in the mid-20th century and the laughably inept Jesus Seminar group led by Robert Funk in the 1970s has done its best to undermine the Bible as containing the actual words and thoughts of God.
For these liberal theologians (the word liberal here is not referring to political convictions, but Biblical ones), the Bible no longer holds authority over Christian thought and practice that it once did, and Christian convictions that have stood the test of time for nearly 2000 years are no longer to be embraced in faith, but are instead to be challenged and disregarded.
Some of the stances liberal Christian theology holds:
» The Bible hasn’t been reliably translated over the centuries, so we can’t know if what the Bible we read today is what was written then.
» The Bible we read today contains many errors and unreconcilable contradictions.
» Much of the Bible wasn’t written when the early church fathers said it was or by who they said wrote it, bringing into question many issues of authenticity.
» The Bible contains sayings of Jesus that Jesus never said at all.
These conclusions about the Bible are based entirely on opinion, personal interpretation and conjecture, and yet many modern churches today blindly and unflinchingly cling to them as unquestionable truth.
Why is this so dangerous?
Once you have convinced yourself that the Bible isn’t reliable or completely truthful, you can then decide which parts of it are dependable and true, according to your own presuppositions and agenda, or according to what your liberal pastor tells you.
In other words, the question of, “Did God really say that?” is answered by local churches or liberal pastors or misguided individuals in whatever way suits them. So, now all the sudden, homosexuality, which has been universally understood to be sin by the church for two millennium, is acceptable by God.
Now, the Bible isn’t first and foremost about man’s sinfulness and the redemption and atonement found only in Christ, but it’s primarily about “loving your neighbor.” Now, salvation isn’t for all who believe in Christ, but is instead for all, regardless of what they believe in. In more extreme manifestations of liberal theology, there is no virgin birth, no bodily resurrection of Christ and no hell (since all the times Jesus spoke on hell can now be ignored).
Christian folks, this is a very important matter. I implore you to answer the question of, “Did God really say that?” by searching in your Bible and demanding that your pastor do so as well.
Anything else is garbage, at best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.