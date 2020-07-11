Do you know who Don Lemon is?
I didn’t either until earlier this week when a video clip of him saying something incredibly ignorant began circulating on Facebook.
I think if I’d heard his name before, I probably thought he was a baseball player, but that was Chet Lemon, not Don. Anyway, Don Lemon said on CNN the other night, and I quote, “Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe, if that’s who you believe in, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth.”
I suppose you could say Lemon was meaning when Jesus was a little boy, he occasionally missed a question on a test or struck out in whiffle ball at recess, but I’m pretty sure, given the context in which the statement was made, he was saying Jesus sinned while on earth and admitted to it.
The Bible addresses Jesus’s sinlessness in several places, including Hebrews 4:15, which says that Jesus “in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin,” and 2 Corinthians 5:21, which says, “For our sake He (God) made Him (Jesus) to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.”
One of my favorites might not seem obvious at first but reveals the beautiful truth of Jesus’s sinless perfection upon a deeper look. In John 1:29, John the Baptist is recorded saying about Jesus, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!”
The Jewish reader would have clearly understood that by labelling Jesus as the Lamb of God, John the Baptist was making reference to the Jewish requirement of offering to God a lamb as a sacrifice to cover up their sins. The lamb had to be perfect, without any spot or blemish at all in order to be acceptable. In calling Jesus the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world, John the Baptist was in no uncertain terms calling Jesus perfect and sinless.
Maybe we Christians should stop expecting that even the most basic tenets of our Christian faith would be understood by the average non-believer, even the ones who continuously run their mouths about that which they don’t know. After all, we can’t expect that a person would get a fair look at the largest religious group in the world from the public school system. We can’t expect the average non-Christian to know what book to pick up or documentary to watch to get an unbiased, accurate picture of the Christian faith. And we obviously can’t depend on CNN to shed any truthful light on what Christians believe.
For the benefit of those who don’t know, let me briefly address a few other facts of which many people are ignorant about the Bible, Jesus and Christianity. Maybe some of these will be helpful.
» Many Old Testament passages written hundreds of years before Jesus was born correctly predicted Jesus’s birthplace (Micah 5:2), family lineage (Genesis 49:10, 2 Samuel 7:12-16), time of coming (Daniel 9) and manner of dying (Isaiah 52 and 53, Psalm 22).
» Virtually all historians today acknowledge in the first half of the first century AD there was a man named Jesus living in the area of the world we now call Palestine. Extrabiblical (outside the Bible) histories written by contemporaries of Jesus recorded his crucifixion and say that there was indeed a large group of people who claimed that they saw Jesus alive after he’d been executed and buried in a guarded tomb. Many of those witnesses were killed for their refusal to recant that testimony (and were in position to know if what they said was fact or fiction!)
» Jesus did speak about marriage and sexuality. When asked about divorce, Jesus said, “Have you not read that He who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’?” (Matthew 19:4-5).
» God never said everyone is his child. He said, “To all who did receive Him (Jesus), who believed in His name, He gave the right to become children of God” (John 1:12).
» Jesus died for all, but only the person “who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13).
» And Jesus never said that he sinned — not even once, regardless of what that Lemon fella says.
