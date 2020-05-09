You might have read the story about a woman in South Carolina who was dragged into a pond by an alligator last week.
Apparently, she had a serious lapse of good judgment and attempted to pet the alligator, prompting it to latch onto her leg and pull her into the water. What you might not know about the story is that her official cause of death will be listed as “drowning.” Technically, it is true, she did indeed drown. I think we all know, though, that the alligator should probably get a mention as well, for without his part in this story, well, we wouldn’t have a story at all.
When I read that the woman’s cause of death was listed as drowning, I couldn’t help but think about the outcry from some on how COVID-19 is being listed as a cause of death from patients who were infected by that virus but who might have technically died from another health issue. Seems like the same basic principle in play here. It also made me think on spiritual things, mainly the cause of eternal death that besets so many people.
The Bible tells us all people have sinned against God and have earned eternal damnation for those sins — everyone who has ever lived has earned an eternal place in a literal hell. The Bible goes on to explain that God would be completely good and just to cast every guilty one of us into the eternal lake of fire, but, because of His great love for those whom he made in his own image, he provided a way out, a divine acquittal. That way, of course, is Jesus. He said so himself, saying, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6). It was said so by others as well, such as when Paul tells us, “For ‘everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved’” (Romans 10:13).
So, if we are all sinners against God who have earned an eternity in hell, and if God still provided a way to escape that fate through the shed blood of Jesus Christ, then why aren’t we all saved? Without getting into some of the more theological details that would involve much more space than I’m allotted, the simple reason is that most people have seen the light, but have chosen to remain in darkness.
Referring to himself as the light, Jesus said, “And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil. For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed” (John 3:19-20). People love the darkness, specifically, people love their darkness. They love their sexual immorality, their greed, their dishonesty and their hatred towards others. They love the freedom they believe they have to live whatever way they want, failing to recognize that their bondage to sin is a spiritual slavery.
Romans 1 explains that all of us are born with the ability to see God, and God has made his existence very obvious. Even so, we can choose to suppress that knowledge and instead chase after the things of the world that never satisfy. The person who does this is a fool because he spends his life trying to convince himself something that he knows deep inside to be a lie, trying to convince himself that he is his own god and that he need not bow to another. This is clearly seen in the story told in Mark 10, when a rich man came to Jesus asking how he could inherit eternal life. Jesus told him he’d need to sell everything he owned and give it to the poor. The man went away sad, not willing to do what Jesus required. Why did Jesus require of this man something He doesn’t normally require of us? Simply to show that this man treasured something more than Him. That is the problem with too many today, an unwillingness to accept forgiveness from God on his terms.
The cause of eternal death is always ultimately a rejection of the gift of salvation found in Christ, but the underlying cause is the foolish and self-centered illusion held by too many, an illusion that says they won’t be held accountable for the wickedness they love so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.