Is Rush Limbaugh a good man?
That question has been debated for a few days now, ever since Limbaugh was awarded a Medal of Honor during last week’s State of the Union Address. Some people point out all the good things he has done for charities, while others point out many of the awful things he is attributed to having said.
What about President Donald Trump? He has produced jobs, including many jobs for minorities, he has brought the hammer down on ISIS, he has done much to keep the healthcare industry from taking advantage of the American public and he has fought for religious liberties.
He’s also crude at times, vulgar at others and admits to a real lack of ability to forgive and treat his enemies with the love of Christ. So, is he a good man? Is Nancy Pelosi a good woman? Is Oprah a good woman? Is Tom Brady a good man? Who gets to say?
God’s standard of good or bad isn’t subjective, like ours is. When we judge someone to be good or bad, we do so from a very flawed perspective — our own. That’s not to say we can’t sometimes get it right, perhaps more often than not, but we are incapable of knowing all there is to know to truly call a person good or bad. We judge others pulling from life experiences, from our past, from our background when making these kinds of evaluations. We are swayed by feelings. Sometimes we call a person “good,” simply because we want him to be, and sometimes we call a person “bad,” simply because we are listening to what others are saying instead of making fair evaluations of our own.
Only God knows what is truly “good.” It is he who gets to decide. After creating the world, God stepped back, looked at his creation and said that it was good. Not long after, he looked at it again and “it grieved him to his heart” and he “regretted that he had made man on the earth” (Genesis 6:6). Why? What had changed? Man had sinned. Things were different now. Sin ruined everything.
This didn’t mean, of course, that man wasn’t capable of “doing good things.” He could still be compassionate, he could still help others in need, he could still choose to refrain from doing a bad thing. He was still made in God’s image, after all, even though that image had now been permanently damaged by sin.
God has said in Isaiah and in Romans that there is no good person, not a single one. Why? Because God’s standard for good and bad isn’t a matter of doing more good things than bad things; it is doing all good things and no bad things.
Jesus had said to His disciples, “Unless your righteousness exceeds that of the scribes and Pharisees, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:20). Those Pharisees were the religious leaders who kept God’s law more completely than anyone else, and Jesus was saying the standard is higher than that!
In that same sermon, Jesus told them to, “Be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect” (Matthew 5:48). Jesus was teaching them that God’s standard is so high that it is impossible for man to keep. He also taught that if they can’t keep it, they cannot enter the kingdom of heaven. Yikes.
Of course, Jesus also told his followers that he was the exclusive way to God, saying, “No one comes to the Father, except through Me” (John 14:6). Jesus taught that a person could indeed see the kingdom of heaven if he would be born again (John 3:3).
Paul put it like this in 2 Corinthians 5:21- “He made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.” In this verse, we find the answer to who is good and who is not. The “good man” is the one who is in Christ, because he has become the righteousness of God. Anyone else is still counted as bad, as imperfect, as short of God’s standard.
So, yes, it is true that only good people can go to heaven. But, fear not — Jesus is perfectly good and gives that perfect goodness to anyone who calls out to him to save them.
I, Mark Wingfield, am far from good on my own — in Christ, however, God calls me perfect! Wow!
