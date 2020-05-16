I can remember back in mid-March when a friend of mine with a leadership position in the Southern Baptist Conservatives of Virginia told me we should be prepared for the likely possibility that our church doors would be closed for up to eight weeks.
I believe I laughed out loud, immediately thinking my friend was showing himself to be a false prophet. At that point, it had just been announced that gatherings of more than 10 people were now prohibited, including worship services. Many churches had closed their doors the week before, and we knew that we might have to follow suit for a couple weeks. Two weeks, I told folks at my church. Maybe four. It’s been eight now for our church, longer for others.
This season hasn’t been ideal, but it has still been marked by much more good than bad. I’ve been blessed to hear many testimonies from Christians learning to trust God more. I’ve heard so many stories of those within the church looking out for one another, a key trait of the early church that God had established through the apostles. I’ve seen example after example of Christians acting like Christ by taking care of their neighbors and ministering in various ways to those outside the church. I’ve seen the church step up to meet needs of those in its community — physical needs, financial needs, emotional needs and spiritual needs. Most importantly, I’ve seen people recognize their desperate need for Christ during this season and trusting in Him for their salvation.
Psalm 121 opens up by asking the question, “From where does my help come?” and then immediately answering, “My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth.” That sums it up right there. God has helped us through these last two months.
He has shown himself to be compassionate, comforting so many who have been uncertain about what the future holds. He has shown himself to be a mighty protector, keeping most people in our country safe from this pandemic, even those who have been working on the front line in public jobs. He has shown himself to be gracious, healing most who have been afflicted with this virus. Hard for us to grasp but most importantly, He has shown himself to be merciful. This mercy was shown 2000 years ago when Jesus willingly offered himself as a sacrifice for sinful man by dying on the cross and defeating death by rising from the dead.
Because of that act of love, God’s mercy is applied to every person who has trusted Christ, so that when that person takes his last earthly breath, he wakes up in the presence of the Lord, more alive than he’s ever been. We don’t easily wish death to come, yet, as C.S. Lewis said, “Death is God’s great weapon, our only hope” (from his book Miracles).
Because we have hope that the best is yet to come, we can look at life the way Paul did when he told us, “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us” (Romans 8:18). Can we really give weight to our “suffering” over these last few weeks when we compare the weight of the glory that is to come? One of these things is much greater than the other.
I am pleased how the church has functioned these two months. I am pleased we showed our communities that we love them by closing our doors, even though none of us wanted to. I pleased we didn’t overreact and cause a ruckus in our name to meet whenever we want, however we want — I believe that would have damaged the name of Christ’s church more than help it. I am pleased that we have let God grow us during this time, conforming us to His image and revealing to us His great purposes for His church. I’m pleased the church has acted like the church, and I believe that God has been pleased with his church as well.
Some will say it’s too soon for us to gather again; I understand that. Others will say it should have happened earlier. That’s fine, we all have opinions and convictions. I will simply say I am thankful for the season we are leaving as well as for the one we are now entering. All seasons are reasons for joy when God is leading us through them.
