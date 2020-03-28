I’ve heard several folks recently say, “Life as we’ve known it is over,” and they are probably right.
This season is going to change things — the healthcare system, the economy, church, our personal rights might all very well be affected by this.
Nevertheless, God rules and Jesus is still on the throne. Let’s pray that the change will be a change for the better and that many will come to know him through it. He is able and he is faithful.
———
Dear Lord God,
We praise you today for your goodness to us, for the way you watch over us, for the way you continue to provide for us. We thank you for loving us enough to make a way for us to have our sins forgiven, even though we do not deserve such treatment. We thank you for promising to bear our burdens for us. We love you, Lord, and we pray this prayer in Jesus’s name:
Lord, we trust you, but admit that this is not easy for us. We are so used to the ease of our lives that when things change for the harder, we don’t often respond well. Many of the conveniences we too frequently take for granted- eating out, going to church, going to the barber shop — are now gone for a while, and some of us aren’t adapting well. Help us, Lord, to trust you more completely, to be thankful for what we have and to find joy in new, simpler things.
Many are up against much worse than not being able to get their nails done. Many work in the places that are now closed, and their income has disappeared. These are the employees of countless bars and restaurants, “non-essential” industries and a great variety of other small businesses. These people are uncertain of what to do, some of them completely overwhelmed right now about their immediate futures. Not only do some of these folks work in these places, but others own these businesses, having thousands of dollars invested in them- there is the potential they could lose it all. Lord, these things are too much for us, but they are nothing for you. We know you can and will provide, and so we thank you for that in advance.
Lord, we pray for national, state and local leaders right now, including those who lead our schools. They need wisdom, they need clarity of mind, they need support right now as they go about the very difficult task of implementing policies that offer as much assistance as possible to those in need, as well as deciding when it is prudent for our lives to return to normal. We also pray for those who work in the healthcare profession, in “essential” industries and in important volunteer positions that put them at a much higher risk of contact with this virus. Strengthen them all, Lord, and keep them safe.
We pray for the elderly among us as well as any other person who is at higher risk because of pre-existing health issues. These people are our grandparents, our parents, our siblings, our friends. We love them and we know that you love them, God, even more than we do, so we trust in your protection over them. Keep the coronavirus out of their homes and out of their bodies.
Lord, we rest in the truth that you know things that we do not know concerning your overall, perfect will and purposes. While the future is very uncertain from where we stand, this coronavirus did not catch you off guard and you are not scrambling right now to figure out what to do, like the rest of us are. You have already used this virus to bring families together, to give occasion for wayward souls to return to you and to cause many to consider their own mortality and eternity. Your purposes for this are perfect and cannot be thwarted, Lord, and we take great refuge in that thought.
Finally, Lord, we ask you to help us to be fearless while simultaneously exercising caution. We ask you to enable us to shine at lights in this darkness, looking for opportunities to help those around us. We ask that you’d guide us to people who are scared right now, people who lack peace, so that we might explain to them about the hope we have in Christ and how they might also rest in that hope.
Again, we pray this prayer in Jesus’s name, Amen.
