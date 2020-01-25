One of the things I like about my call as pastor is that I get to spend a good amount of my time talking to people.
I am thankful for other aspects of my position as pastor as well, but there is something particularly enjoyable about getting to converse with different folks throughout my days.
I enjoy talking with non-Christians. While occasionally a talk about Jesus will get out of hand on social media and while occasionally something I write in this column will stir up some negative reaction from those who disagree with it, I find that talking in person with people of other faiths as well as with people with no faith is nearly always beneficial and fruitful.
I enjoy talking with the guy who manages my favorite smoothie place in Harrisonburg. He and I have sat down several times over the past two years and talked about our beliefs. He is an atheist who agrees with me that the world is broken, but he has very different ideas about why that is and what can be done about it.
He also has some interesting takes on religion, believing that religion is foolish because it’s based on fairytale but that it also serves society well by “making people behave.”
He always respects my viewpoint, never interrupting or losing his cool, and, on more than one occasion, he has kept the conversation going by asking me to explain my conviction more deeply.
I enjoy talking to the gay college student I sometimes run into at the coffee shop who goes to church regularly but doesn’t consider himself a Christian.
I loved talking to the twenty-something girl I met last month at a social event, who lives her life as wildly as I did when I was her age, but admits that sometimes something in her life is missing.
I learn a lot talking to the girl who has been ringing me up at the local grocery store for as long as I’ve been in Grottoes, the one who tells me about her concerns with all the wickedness of the world and likes to hear my take on it, but who hasn’t yet placed her faith in Christ.
All of these talks are enjoyable, non-confrontational and fruitful. Most conversations I have about the Lord are one-time conversations with people I might never run into again, but, I’ll admit, the ones I enjoy the most are the ones that are ongoing.
I also enjoy talking with Christians.
Sometimes I get to talk with brothers and sisters in Christ who I meet one time and then won’t see again until we worship God together for eternity in heaven. I enjoyed many of those conversations when working part-time at a local Waynesboro restaurant when the church I serve wasn’t yet big enough to pay me a full-time salary. Those conversations were often precious, and many of them stemmed from the opportunity I’ve been given to write these weekly paper columns.
Of course, now that the church has grown to the place where I was able to quit that part-time job, I get to spend more time in people’s homes, praying with them, learning about their kids, talking about the common joy we find in the Lord. We talk about sports and we talk about biblical doctrine. We talk about Netflix shows and we talk about Bible stories. We talk about the past and we talk about the future. What a joy it is to just talk, talk, talk with these people of God who bless me, teach me and encourage me week after week.
Today, after finishing this article, I get to visit a widow who is often lonely, a couple who likes to challenge me with hard Bible questions and another couple who has “something special they want to share with me” — knowing them, it is probably a kind word and a container of homemade soup!
The call to visit, engage and talk with others isn’t just a call for pastors, it is a call for all Christians. Truly, it is one of the great joys of being a Christian. I encourage you all, as you walk through the mall, sit in the beautician’s chair or go to that company picnic to find someone to talk to — I believe you will be glad that you did!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.