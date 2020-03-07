My oldest son got his second college acceptance letter yesterday; kind of makes me feel old. It doesn’t seem possible that Atticus is now weeks away from graduating high school as well as turning 18. How can that be? Of course, all three of my kids are growing up — Lily will turn 14 next month, and our Micah will get his learner’s permit soon. Again, how can that be?
When I look at the lives of my kids, the thing that matters to me most about them is that they have all trusted Christ as Lord and Savior and show evidence of faith in their lives. This doesn’t mean that they always act right or that they don’t still do things at times that they shouldn’t. And me saying that this is the thing that matters most to me about them does not imply that I would love them any less if they weren’t followers of Jesus Christ — they are my kids and I love them unconditionally! But what a person does concerning Christ has eternal consequences in the days to come as well as great blessings in this present world, so it has to be the thing about anyone that matters most.
I’ve had the privilege of baptizing all three of my children. I got to baptize Atticus shortly before we moved back to the Valley in 2011. Since that time, Atticus has grown into a wonderful person. He is thoughtful of others, always wanting to put a smile on the faces of his friends. He is very knowledgeable about many things — he can talk music, cinema and science (he plans to major in Math and Physics, wherever he ends up). Recently, he’s become very interested in politics, sitting up late with me to watch debates and frequently reading articles about the candidates and the issues. I have enjoyed watching him form his own opinions and voice them boldly, even when they aren’t in line with everything his dad believes.
One of the greatest blessings I’ve gotten to enjoy with Atticus is his voluntary participation in a men’s group meeting I am part of on Wednesday mornings. The last two summers, Atticus has chosen to get up early one morning a week and join us as at a coffee shop in Weyers Cave to talk about the Bible and many Christian issues. I love hearing his insight and watching him get passionate about things that are important to him.
Micah was the first of my children that I got to baptize at the church I serve in Grottoes. Since that time, he has amazed me with his ability to learn and remember things. He is a gifted musician, just like Atticus is. He regularly places in the top 5% at Rubik’s Cube competitions around the state (yes, there are still Rubik’s Cube competitions!). He surprised us a couple weeks ago by earning a spot on the Spotswood High tennis team. One of the greatest blessings I’ve gotten to enjoy with Micah is his leadership in our church’s youth group. Micah is usually quick to give the right answer to Bible questions and he’s not afraid to take a stab at questions he is less sure of. It encourages me to see how Micah’s Bible knowledge continues to grow over the years.
And then there’s Lily. I baptized Lily just a few months ago. As many of my readers know, Lily has intellectual disabilities that have made teaching the Gospel to her more of a challenge. There was a time when I wondered if she’d ever understand it, mainly due to her struggle with abstract thinking. Last year, however, on a ride back from youth group, Lily told me she knew she was a sinner and that she knew Jesus was her only hope. She said she was ready to be a Christian. I spent some time after that asking follow-up questions and am certain that Lily understands the decision that she has made to follow Jesus. Lily loves youth group more than anyone I know and while she doesn’t often enter into our group discussions, she listens and takes it all in — I know this because she’ll often tell me about it later in the week.
Yes, they’re growing up, and, yes, I love it! I am truly blessed.
“Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.