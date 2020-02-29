In the Thursday morning Bible study at my church, we have been studying 1 Samuel. This week we came to a peculiar story in the history of the Israelites found in 1 Samuel 5. I’ve read this story many times before, but this time something very obvious stood out to me, something that I don’t recall having seen in previous readings.
In this story, the Philistine people, enemies of Israel, had stolen the ark of the covenant, also known as the ark of God. The ark was a special box that had been built many years before according to God’s specific instructions and held the Ten Commandments, Aaron’s budding rod and a golden pot of manna (food that had been sent by God to the people wandering in the wilderness). Most importantly, the ark had a golden seat on it called the mercy seat that had a cloud hovering above it that symbolized the resting place and presence of God.
The Philistine people placed the stolen ark in a temple next to a statue of their false god, Dagon. The morning after the ark was brought into the temple, the people found the statue of Dagon lying on its face at the base of the ark of God. The second morning found the statue on the ground again, this time with its head and hands broken off. Soon thereafter, the people of the town that housed the ark were filled with painful tumors as a show of God’s power and wrath. Not wanting to further anger God, the people of Ashdod moved the ark to another city in Philistine territory. Soon, painful tumors broke out on the people of that town, so they also moved the ark. Eventually, the Philistines decided that having the ark of God was a bad idea, so they filled it with gifts and took it back to the Israelites.
Like I said, I’ve read that story before, but this week I saw something in it as clear as day, something I don’t know how I missed earlier. As I read it, I recognized how stupid these Philistines were. At first glance, it’s easy to think, “Well, it took them a while, but the Philistines finally wised up!” when they returned the ark of God to the Israelites. That is how I’ve often viewed this story. The truth is, however, that if the Philistines had really been smart, they wouldn’t have seen God’s power and then fearfully given the ark back over to the enemy. They would have realized, “This God is the real God and we need him too. Let’s start worshiping him!” They would have admitted their foolishness in rebelling against him. They would have confessed their sinfulness in bowing down to a false idol. They would have repented of their sin, turning to the one true God for their own salvation! But they didn’t. Instead, they continued on as enemies of God. They went to their graves unredeemed sinners with no hope of salvation.
People still do that today. They see God’s power in their lives. Maybe they witness a healing that can’t be explained outside of a miracle. Maybe they are involved in some kind of accident where they should have died but they didn’t. Maybe they hit bottom in lifestyle choices and get another chance. Seeing such power isn’t enough for them, though, so they continue on living as they want to, even though the joy they seek eludes them, the peace they need escapes them and the purpose they want remains hidden from them.
They continue drinking or abusing drugs and lose friends and family because of it. They continue their lives of sexual immorality and end up sick and depressed. They continue harboring resentment, bitterness and unforgiveness and live lives of hatred, not love. They continue doing things they way they want to do, even when the consequences for doing so are more and more obvious.
I have compassion for these people; after all, there was a time that I was one of them. I remember what it was to be unfaithful, selfish, self-destructive and stubborn. I remember caring first and foremost for myself, then for others. Jesus delivered me from that a month before my 29th birthday. He showed me a better way, He showed me that he is the way.
God allows built-in consequences for our sins, so that we might turn to him. The wise man does, but the fool does not. Which are you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.