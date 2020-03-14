Monday evening, I was at a meeting for the parents of a group of kids who were supposed to be going to Disney World next week.
For most of the evening, we talked about what to bring, tips about maneuvering the park and some of the trip rules. Near the end of the meeting, almost as it was an afterthought, a parent asked one of the teachers in charge of the trip what would happen if Disney shut down.
Smiling, the teacher replied such a scenario was highly unlikely, as history says that Disney shuts down for nothing.
The trip got cancelled yesterday after Disney announced they will be shut down the rest of the month.
Yes, this week might have started like any other ordinary week, but it’s not so ordinary anymore. Major cities have imposed restrictions on large gatherings. The NCAA has brought all sports to a screeching halt including the March Madness tournament that is dearly beloved by so many of us. Professional sports are curbed right now as well as are Broadway shows in NYC, colleges and universities, and, as has been mentioned, Disney World.
Hand sanitizer and toilet paper have become hot, overpriced commodities on Amazon.com. Is this the setting of an apocalyptic movie or some kind of elaborate prank? Certainly, none of it seems real.
Of course, the worst part of it is twofold. The reason for all the madness is a highly contagious virus that is seeing many people getting sick and some dying. As a result, all these industries are shutting down as precautionary measures and the economy is taking a hit. A big one. Combine those two ingredients and you have the makings of a real disaster, one that we shouldn’t take lightly, even if we are not living in fear.
God worked on my heart yesterday. Because I am not worried about this pandemic, I spent Tuesday and Wednesday looking at this catastrophe with a rather flippant attitude that wasn’t helpful to anybody. I scoffed at the notion that coronavirus was anything to worry about and was insensitive to those who were showing anxiety. I upset someone when I poked fun at hoarders and preppers, thinking I was being funny, but seeing now that I’m often a whole lot funnier in my own mind than in real life. Instead of being a blessing to those who needed some encouraging words during their struggle, I became an annoying little pebble in their shoe. To be honest, as much as I hate to admit it, I have been being very selfish. I have been so busy being fearless, that I’ve been no help to those who are afflicted by fear.
The reality is there are people getting sick, even in the Valley right now. While most of these sicknesses aren’t leading to death, some are, especially in the elderly population. For this reason, many people are anxious for their loved ones as well as their own lives. I’m not one of those worrying? Great. Others are though, others I say I care about. I can tell people not to worry, and I can do that based on much Scripture — email me, text me or reach out to me on Facebook and I will gladly give you many verses that tell us how to not live in fear. Even so, if I am not doing it in love, I am part of the problem, not the solution. If I’m not being kind to all people, I am just adding to the noise.
If ever there was a time that we needed more love and kindness, that time would be now. Some folks are going to jobs where they will be verbally abused by their customers all day long. Other folks no longer have a job. Stress is at a high level, financial unsurety is rampant and no one knows when things will get back to normal.
The Bible teaches us not to worry, but not everyone is reading the Bible. Instead of scolding them and labeling them, maybe it’s best to just love people and bear with their weaknesses.
Maybe this is a moment in time we can truly be lights in the darkness, as commanded by Jesus. After all, if I am hoping for a chance to pray for someone or encourage someone not to fear, first, I have to earn the right to speak to them — this isn’t done by hurling insults at them. It’s done through love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.