One thing that has happened to me during the COVID-19 season is I have prayed for more people than during anytime I can remember.
I have learned nearly every time I talk to a person on the phone, I should offer to pray for him before hanging up. I have learned people appreciate finding a prayer for them on their voicemail. I have learned even if you can’t do it out loud on the spot, a prayer for that person you see at the grocery store or in the neighborhood is a true blessing that honors that person as well as God.
It’s not that I didn’t really know these things already after living for the Lord now for over 21 years. I’ve seen prayer work more times than I count, even when it didn’t work exactly the way I thought it would. This is nothing new. It’s just we sometimes get so busy or, better put, so consumed with less important things that we forget to do that thing that we need to do the most — pray, pray, pray!
One of the keys to having a successful prayer life is understanding that when we are praying, we are actually talking to a Sovereign God who controls all things. This Sovereign God ultimately does whatever He wants according to a purpose much greater than our understanding. Although God does not need us, he wants us and invites us to talk to him, to praise him, to thank him, to ask him.
Jesus said, “Ask Me anything in My name, and I will do it” (John 14:14).
James said, “You ask and do not receive, because you ask wrongly, to spend it on your passions” (James 4:3).
John said, “And this is the confidence that we have toward Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us” (1 John 5:14).
We can easily put together these three verses and arrive at the simple conclusion that if we ask God to do something that is according to his will, not simply for our own benefit, and if we do so in Jesus’s name (by His power and through His intercession for us), it will done.
I am preaching through the book of Acts again over the next few months — what an unexpected blessing that the Holy Spirit would lead me to that particular book during this particular season! This week, I’ve been studying the powerful prayer the early apostles and disciples prayed after Peter and John had been arrested and then released for preaching the name of Jesus. The Acts 4 account tells us that upon being released, they immediately gathered with their local church friends to share with them what had transpired. Hearing the account, these friends’ first response was to pray. Acts 4:24 says, “And when they heard it, they lifted their voices together to God.” They understood their need to petition God was greater than feeding their friends or offering them a hot shower. The first thing they did was to pray, and what a prayer it was!
What do you think they asked for in such a prayer? We would think to ask God to keep such a persecution from happening again. We would think to ask God to keep Peter and John from an emotional breakdown after such a traumatizing experience. We would think to ask God to enact justice upon the powerful men of evil who warned them “to speak no more to anyone in this name” (Acts 4:17).
Not these disciples.
Instead, they acknowledged everything that had happened to Peter and John, as well as to Jesus, had been according to “whatever Your hand and Your plan had predestined to take place” (Acts 4:28), and then they asked for boldness. They asked God to give them the boldness necessary to go right back out to speak the truth about Jesus once again.
Apparently, this request was exactly according to God’s will, because we find out, “And when they had prayed, the place in which they were gathered together was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and continued to speak the word of God with boldness” (Acts 4:31).
Wow! This, my friends, is what happens when we pray according to God’s will — he hears and he acts! What are you waiting for?
