Recently, I have been leading an online discussion group (Weekdays at 4 p.m. on my personal Facebook page) through various Psalms. In our study last week, we found ourselves in good conversation about different aspects of worship as spelled out in Psalm 95 and Psalm 96. Given the season we are all in, I thought it timely to share some of our findings with you.
1. Worship joyfully: Psalm 95 begins with a command to, “Sing to the Lord; let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation! Let us come into His presence with thanksgiving; let us make a joyful noise to Him with songs of praise!”
The tone here is one of celebration and excitement. We sing to God joyfully because He has saved us — I can’t help but think about Jesus here, when I read about the “rock of our salvation.”
We sing to him with thanksgiving — this means our outward expression of worship is driven by an inward gratitude for His protection, provision and providence in our lives. How do we do this specifically? This passage seems to be commanding us to sing — literally. Just as Zephaniah 3:17 says that the Lord rejoices over us with loud singing (wow!), I believe He takes pleasure over those moments when we, His creation, sing to and about Him.
By the way, this psalm tells us why we are to worship joyfully. It reminds us in verses 3-5 that God is great, both as our King and the Creator of everything we see. The fact that He is both these things and He loves us is reason to sing for sure!
2. Worship reverently: In Psalm 95:6, we see a shift. Now we are told, “Let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the Lord, our Maker!”
This verse is still about worshiping God, but the tone is much different. Instead of shouting and jumping, we are told to bow and to kneel. Bowing has the distinct feel of servitude and honor. We serve and honor God as lord because we realize who we are and who he is. Kneeling has the notion of submission. We submit to God as king because we recognize his daily reign in our lives as well as our deep need to let him lead us. This sense of worship has a much different feel than a joyful celebration, but it is just as much an act of worship that pleases God.
The reason we worship reverently is also explained to us in the psalm, as examples of Israel’s past disobediences are highlight as warnings to take worship of God more seriously.
3. Worship boldly: The overall theme of Psalm 96 can be found in a couple of its opening verses, which say, “Sing to the Lord, bless His name; tell of His salvation from day to day. Declare His glory among the nations, His marvelous works among all the peoples!” (Verses 2-3).
We don’t only sing to God; we sing to others about God. We tell anyone who will listen how wonderful he is and how he has changed our lives. We declare this good news to our friends, family, neighbors and coworkers, as well as to people from all nations on the earth. With the advent of technology and the increasing number of people from other countries now living here, sharing the gospel with the nations has never been easier.
Why do we expend energy proclaiming salvation in Jesus to the world? Verses 4-6 remind us again of his greatness and of his might — if we truly grasp these attributes of God, our natural response will be to tell everyone else, and our desire will be that all people come to know Jesus.
These three components of worship are played out both in corporate singing and in our daily lives. As we sing together on Sunday mornings, we sing joyfully at times as well as reverently and solemnly at others. We sing songs with words that declare the gospel.
In our lives, there are moments we live joyfully as witnesses for God as well as moments when we enter in times of solitude, reflection and mediation on who God is. In all these moments, we look for ways to share with others the life-changing message that has transformed us forever.
God created us as worshipers — what we worship and how we worship is up to us. These psalms remind us to worship God joyfully, reverently and boldly.
