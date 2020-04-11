What would you say about a man who goes around for three years healing anyone he touches and treats every person with love and respect?
Would you give him your stamp of approval? Most would.
What if that man also claimed to have the ability to forgive people of their sins and said that he was God?
Would you praise him then? Some would.
What if that man preached that the only way to have a relationship with God was through him, and that a man needed to be born again in order to see the kingdom of heaven?
Would you still follow him? A few would.
Finally, what if that same man who did and said all those things, also said that he would soon die and then three days later come out of the grave?
Would you still call him master? Well, I guess that depends, doesn’t it? Wouldn’t that depend on what actually happened next?
When Jesus roamed the Galilean countryside, teaching, healing and loving on people, He drew quite a crowd. A group of religious haters who felt threatened by him always loomed close by, but the majority of witnesses to his ministry were eager to receive whatever he’d give them, whether it be deliverance from a demon, the calming of a storm or a free lunch. It wasn’t until Jesus’s teachings became clearer and harder that the average person decided it would cost too much to wholeheartedly follow him. The apostle John tells us in John 6 that when Jesus started using symbolic language of eating His flesh and drinking His blood, many of His disciples abandoned Him; only the twelve apostles remained.
As his reputation grew, more and more new people would seek after him, only to leave disappointed when he explained to them the true cost of being one of his disciples. By the time Jesus came into Jerusalem for the last Passover meal he’d enjoy with his closest friends, most who had once followed Him had left, even though some temporarily cheered His triumphal entry into the city. It was to those who remained that Jesus shared what the future held. He explained to them that he would soon leave them to go prepare a place for them to be with the father. He explained that his leaving them was a good thing, as once he was gone the father would send them the Holy Spirit to dwell in them, and they would be more dedicated followers of Christ than ever before. He explained that he’d be offered up as a sacrifice, but that he would be back again after three days, something they did not yet fully understand.
And then that time came.
Jesus was betrayed by Judas, arrested in the garden, illegally tried before the Jewish leaders, beaten by Roman soldiers and reluctantly condemned by Pontius Pilate. He carried his cross to the top of a small hill overlooking the city and was then nailed to that cross and left to die as a shamed criminal. Three days later, some of his disciples came to his grave and found it empty — then, they saw Jesus with their own eyes and touched him with their own hands. They realized that everything he had said would happen did indeed happen, and now they were positioned to answer that all important question — what do you do with the man who performs all those miracles, loves all those people, preaches all those hard things, claims to be God in the flesh, predicts His own death and resurrection, and then does indeed die and is indeed resurrected? What do you do with such a man?
The early disciples recognized him as God (John 20:28). They worshiped him. They spread the word across the known world that Jesus was the Messiah, the savior for all who would believe. Eventually, all the disciples but Judas were imprisoned, tortured and executed for claiming that Jesus was no longer in the grave, for saying that he was God. What strikes me is that they all died knowing if what they were claiming was true or not — either they had seen him alive after his public death or they had not. All 11 died without ever wavering in their claim that he was indeed risen.
What will you do with this man? What will you do with the evidence that has stood up to scrutiny and investigation for 2000 years? What will you do with this Jesus?
