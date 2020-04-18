By now you’ve probably read what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said concerning some favorable stats for the coronavirus pandemic in his state.
He told reporters earlier this week that, “The number is down because we brought the number down. God did not do that. Faith did not do that. Destiny did not do that. A lot of pain and suffering did that. That’s how it works. It’s math. And if you don’t continue to do that, you’re going to see that number go back up. And that will be a tragedy if that number goes back up.”
If ever there was a statement with which I completely agreed in part and completely disagree with another part, it would be this one.
Let me start by commenting on what I agree with. I do believe that there is a correlation between how many people are taking social distancing practices seriously and how fast this pandemic subsides. Common sense says if we all stay away from each other for a few weeks, the transmission of the virus would significantly decrease.
I also agree with Cuomo that these social distancing measures that have been adhered to by most people have required much “pain and suffering,” as many have lost their jobs, seen their retirement portfolios spiral downward and have been disconnected from their loved ones and closest friends.
Finally, I agree that if we relax these distancing practices too early, we should expect to see the number of coronavirus cases rise again. Yes, Gov. Cuomo, that part is indeed math, as well as science.
But then there’s that other part, the part that has many shaking their heads and others shaking their fists. I’m talking about the “God did not do that” part. I’m talking about the part that is way too reminiscent of the men we read about in Genesis 11 who attempted to build a tower into the heavens in order to “make a name for ourselves” (Genesis 11:4).
Cuomo is not the first person to say such things — Christianity, the Bible and the existence of God Himself have been challenged, mocked and ridiculed for 2000 years, so there’s nothing new under the sun here. Every time we hear it though, those of us who revere, obey and love God bristle with sadness, madness and a genuine fear for the one arrogant and ignorant enough to say such a thing.
From what I understand, Andrew Cuomo calls himself a Catholic, which, by definition, would rule out any foolish atheistic or agnostic convictions. I’m not sure that makes his statement any better though. Instead of saying, God did not do that because God doesn’t exist, Cuomo is saying, God did not do that, because… Actually, I’m not sure what he’s saying. Essentially, he is robbing God of his glory and his might and assigning it to himself and to all those who toiled and suffered to bring the number of cases down. Maybe he’s saying, this thing is too small to bother God with, so it’s up to us? Hopefully, he’s not saying, this one is too big for God to handle, so we’re going to have to join together and do it ourselves.
Old Testament verses like Exodus 23:25 (“But you shall serve the Lord your God, and he will bless your bread and your water; and remove sickness from your midst”) and 2 Chronicles 7:14 (“If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land”) attribute healing to God; there are dozens of similar verses found throughout the Bible.
Conversely, I can think of nowhere in the Bible where healing (or the eradication of any kind of affliction, for that matter) is solely attributed to man. Does man cooperate with God as part of the process? Absolutely. In Leviticus 13 and 14, for example, lengthy instructions are given on properly separating a leper from the general population, so that his disease can be contained and not spread further. Man does his part, but God does the healing. Jesus showed us that often in the New Testament, when he healed those who hadn’t been healed any other way.
So, let’s do our part, let’s be smart and safe, but let’s never think that we are capable of doing things that only God himself can do. That’s just foolish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.