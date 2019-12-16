The last time a president got impeached the political poles were reversed, with Republicans generally in favor and Democrats generally against.
Or were they?
A look back at the 1998 impeachment of Bill Clinton shows a remarkable consistency between how both parties looked at the situation then and how they view the impeachment of Donald Trump now.
How can this be?
In 1998, Republicans argued that Clinton had plainly broken the law by lying under oath, which they contended was sufficient to remove him from office. Democrats countered that whatever Clinton did — they’re a lot more willing today than then to concede that Clinton broke the law — his actions didn’t abuse the power of his office, which they felt was the better standard.
Today, Republicans contend Trump broke no laws in his dealings in Ukraine. After toying with a bribery charge, Democrats have shied away from alleging that Trump broke the law. Instead, they have focused on whether he abused the power of his office for his own gain by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
Now, it was politically convenient for Republicans in 1998 to argue against a Democrat and for Democrats to find ways to support him —just as it’s politically convenient for Democrats today to argue against a Republican and for Republicans to find ways to support him.
Still, here’s the consistency: Republicans in both the Clinton and Trump cases focused on whether the law was broken (saying it was in the former and not the latter). Democrats, meanwhile, have focused more on whether the office was abused (saying it wasn’t in the former but was in the latter).
So let’s look back at the Clinton impeachment to see how it might inform our understanding of the Trump impeachment today.
In 1998, the 5th District was represented by Democrat Virgil Goode (he switched parties later); the 6th District was represented by Republican Bob Goodlatte, the 9th District by Democrat Rick Boucher.
Both Goodlatte and Goode — one of just five Democrats to vote for impeachment — focused on law-breaking to justify their votes. Boucher, in voting against impeachment, argued that whatever Clinton did, he didn’t abuse the office. Here are the respective standards they cited then:
“Virtually every public official in America, including our nation’s governors, and virtually everyone in private employment, would lose their job if they committed perjury or obstructed justice,” Goodlatte said. “If we truly respect the presidency, we cannot allow the president to be above the law.” He went on to quote a 12-year-old from Lynchburg who had written him to say: “I am a Boy Scout who is concerned about the leadership of the United States of America. It is my understanding that other ordinary citizens who lie under oath are prosecuted. The president should be not any different. He should also have to obey the laws.”
Goode likewise focused on the legal question: “In my view, these offenses are impeachable. They violate the rule of law, which is fundamental to our democracy. To me, the issue is not what the lie is about, but the fact that the president made the choice to lie, repeatedly, after having taken an oath to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”
Boucher, by contrast, cited the standard for impeachment outlined in a bipartisan report by the House Judiciary Committee during the Nixon proceedings in 1974. “It said impeachment was to be used only when the president’s conduct is fundamentally inconsistent with the principles of society and the structure of our government,” Boucher said at the time. “This is the standard we should use. Richard Nixon met the test. He was a tyrant. He was targeting his enemies through federal agencies.”
Clinton wasn’t a tyrant; he was just a philanderer who lied under oath about an affair (and a sexual harassment case against him). Under the “abuse of office” standard, his offenses, while plainly wrong, did not injure the nation. Any legal judgement he might face could be dealt with separately. Indeed, as Clinton departed the presidency, he entered into what amounted to a plea bargain — he admitted he had interfered with the civil case against him, surrendered his law license and paid a $25,000 fine.
The founders never said what should happen if a president broke the law but didn’t abuse the office — they couldn’t have foreseen a Clinton. But they did foresee a Trump. In citing the more subjective “high crimes and misdemeanors” as a criteria for impeachment (in addition to the clearer-cut treason and bribery), they plainly envisioned a situation where a president might need to be impeached for something that wasn’t a crime but still constituted an abuse of power. Abuse of power was one of the articles of impeachment against Nixon in 1974 (and the one that got the most Republican support then).
So how does all of this apply today? You can take Boucher’s standard above and apply it quite easily to Trump — he tried to use another country’s agencies to target his political opponents. The Goodlatte/Goode standard used to impeach Clinton would fail to do the same with Trump, since there’s no formal allegation he broke the law. Some Democrats think he has, but that’s not what they’re formally alleging.
That raises a hypothetical question: Would the Democratic case be stronger if they did allege Trump broke the law by engaging in bribery or extortion? Probably not, because Republicans would deny he has, but at least then they’d be arguing over the same thing. Another hypothetical: How would Republicans feel if a future Democratic president pressured a foreign government to investigate a potential Republican rival? Would Republicans be so unconcerned about presidential behavior then? That may not be so hypothetical: Everything happening here sets a precedent. What precedents do we want on the books?
Republicans believe (or at least hope) that Democrats are making a political mistake by pushing impeachment when they know the Republican-controlled Senate will never vote to convict Trump. Perhaps they are; 11 months from now we’ll know for sure. But Republicans should at least give Democrats credit for this: They are gambling their short-term political interests to make a point for the history books.
Just as Republicans did in 1998.
(0) comments
