Republicans like to talk about how the economy is going well. Democrats like to talk about how the rich are getting richer and the gap between them and everyone else is widening. Both are true to some degree, but neither party wants to talk about one of the major forces reshaping the modern American economy — how so many technology-related jobs are clustering in a relative handful of cities.
Through our history, we’ve often seen certain cities rise as new industries prospered – think of Detroit with automobiles in the 20th century. However, the economic fortunes of those cities were still linked to smaller communities elsewhere. Car makers depended on steel from places like Gary, Indiana, and those steel plants, in turn, were powered by coal from Appalachia. If Detroit was doing well, so were other communities along its supply chain, from Detroit to Dickenson County. The technologies that now drive the 21st century economy have broken that connection, though. Google isn’t buying algorithms from digit factories in Clintwood. Tech industries in Silicon Valley may be doing great, but they’re leaving the rest of the country untethered in a very different economy.
This isn’t news; we and others have written about this many times before — although apparently not enough to force presidential candidates to make it a priority. And why should they? The nation is polarized along geographical lines. Democrats don’t see many votes to be found in the small communities being left behind; and now that Republicans control the White House, they’re not inclined to talk about how the economy isn’t working for a lot of places they represent.
Still, their collective agreement not to talk about the problem doesn’t make it go away. And that brings us to a recent study by the Brookings Institute that ought to be required reading for politicians everywhere: “The Case For Growth Centers: How to spread tech innovation across America.”
Brookings focuses on just one sliver of “the new economy,” specifically 13 of “the nation’s highest-tech, highest R&D ‘advanced’ industries” — which generally fit under the broader headings of aerospace, chemicals, computer equipment, data processing, pharmaceuticals, software and telecommunications. These are cutting-edge industries that don’t necessarily employ a lot of people, but do have a disproportionate economic impact. More importantly, Brookings finds, while these fields depend on lots of workers with advanced degrees, they also “provide especially well-paying jobs even for workers without a bachelor’s degree.”
Brookings finds that just five metro areas — Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle and San Diego — account for nearly one-quarter of the nation’s “innovation employment.” And they’re growing faster than anyone else — “more than 90% of the nation’s innovation-sector growth during the years 2005-2017” was in those five cities. Democrats are right: The gap between rich and poor is growing wider, but perhaps we should be more concerned about whole communities than individual billionaires? Politically, though, here’s the bind Democrats find themselves in: All of those go-go metros are in deep blue states. Perhaps there’s not much interest in redistributing that wealth?
Brookings calls this concentration of economic growth “a grave national problem” and looks for a way to spread some of that growth across the country. Here’s part of the problem, though: These industries depend on highly-trained workers who often aren’t found in smaller cities. In the 13 job sectors that Brookings studied, at least 45% of the workforce comes from the so-called “STEM” fields of science, technology, engineering and math. Not many other places have workforces like that. “The result,” Brookings says, “is that investments flow to places such as Bangalore, Shanghai, Taipei or Vancouver rather than Indianapolis, Detroit or Kansas City.” And certainly not to Ivanhoe, Dublin or Keysville. In some ways, if the Chinese are beating us, it’s our own fault: Many communities simply don’t have a workforce that fits the 21st century. That deficit is most severe in rural areas. That’s why, before his death, former Gov. Gerald Baliles called for a “Marshall Plan” to upgrade educational levels in Southside and Southwest Virginia. And it’s why Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing for a limited version of what some call “free community college” — with an emphasis on certain high-demand fields. The cold reality: Whether small communities can compete in the new economy remains an open question, but they certainly won’t be able to if they don’t have a workforce with the skills that that new economy prizes.
Here are some more statistics: In eight of nine Virginia metros, the number of jobs in those 13 “innovation” job categories has actually declined over the past 12 years, according to data that Brookings sent us. Only Harrisonburg showed an increase. They’re not alone: Brookings says 191 metro areas have lost jobs in those sectors. Now, these figures don’t capture the full breadth of the economy. They don’t, for instance, include the robotics jobs growing in the New River Valley. We think of Blacksburg as our local tech capital, but a lot of those tech jobs simply aren’t in the categories Brookings measures. Still, the broader points Brookings makes are very applicable to us: Much of the modern economy is taking place somewhere other than here. What are we going to do about it?
Brookings comes to this conclusion: “Markets alone won’t solve the problem.” Here’s one anecdotal example of that: Amazon had the heft to go anywhere it wanted for its HQ2. It could have made a statement by picking some overlooked city in dire need of an economic makeover. Instead, Amazon — for all its pretensions about social responsibility — made the two easiest choices possible. It chose Northern Virginia and, initially, New York City, two of the wealthiest places in the country. If Amazon’s not going to try to make a difference, why should some smaller company? Brookings says that “substantial evidence” now suggests that as tech companies cluster in a handful of cities, that creates an economic gravitational force that is “likely to exacerbate the concentration.” Furthermore, Brookings says, “’bottom-up technology-based economic development efforts cannot significantly change these patterns by themselves, in part because the resources states and cities can bring to bear are limited.”
So what does Brookings propose? For that, come back tomorrow.
